Locals arrested for theft of property worth more than $1,000

A local man and woman were arrested for knowingly possessing stolen property with value over $1,000.

Zachary Sheffield and Antonia Turby were suspects in a burglary that took place in October of 2017. The victim filed a police report saying his safe was stolen which allegedly held several valuable items including two watches valued at nearly $5,000, a bag with $300 in two dollar bills, another bag containing $8,240 in cash, a diamond bridal set valued at $3,000, a diamond bracelet valued at $1,195 as well as various documents and papers. The victim also said a cardboard box with his name on it was also taken. It allegedly contained $700. An iPad and a laptop were also among the allegedly stolen items for a total of $19, 528 worth of missing items.

The victim stated he believed Turby took the property because he had recently kicked her out for not following his rules. The victim contacted Turby’s friend who gave the victim a written statement allegedly claiming Turby took the money and bought Sheffield a truck from someone. The victim made contact with the alleged seller of the truck who confirmed that he had sold a green dodge pickup truck to Sheffield.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim said he went to Sheffield’s house and found the cardboard box with his name on it behind the house.

Assistant Chief of Police Karlton Trim was notified by off duty officer Robert Wallace that Sheffield was seen at Ace Hardware Dec. 29. Wallace followed the suspect until uniformed officers could arrive.

According to Trim, the suspect was acting nervous and continually put his hands in his coat pocket. Sheffield was known to carry edged weapons so Trim patted him down and found a knife-like object in his coat pocket. The knife appeared to be new so Trim said he contacted the owner of Ace Hardware where he discovered the suspect had been in the store and had left without buying anything.

The knife was discovered to be a replacement lopper blade and the owner of the store said they only keep one in stock and the blade was missing with no record of it being sold. During an interview with officers Trim and Kevin Kirk, Sheffield allegedly admitted to buying the truck, and also that Turby had been making large cash purchases as well. Sheffield was arrested for larceny from a merchant at that time.

Officers made contact with Turby during a welfare check requested by her mother. Turby was taken to the Frederick Police Department for an interview where she waived her Miranda Rights. Kirk interviewed Turby, who allegedly said that after a fight with Sheffield, her boyfriend of three years, he asked her to go to the casino with him. Turby allegedly said they went to Lawton but went to a hotel she claimed was the Lawton Inn.

Turby also allegedly stated that Sheffield told her to turn the TV up loud and went to the bathroom where she heard loud noises she claimed sounded like putting screws in and saw “firework thingys” coming from the bathroom. Turby then allegedly said Sheffield came out of the bathroom and carried a safe to the fence near the room and threw the safe over it and returned to the room with an envelope and started allegedly counting money. She said she asked Sheffield what he was doing and he allegedly said it was none of her business.

Officers Kirk and Jason Brown went to the Lawton Inn Jan. 5. The desk clerk checked the records and found that Sheffield checked in Oct. 5 with a party of two and stayed over night. Sheffield was taken to the Frederick Police Department Jan. 5 and re-interviewed. Brown said when Sheffield was faced with the new evidence against him he allegedly told him that Turby came to his house with a duffel bag and asked to get out of Frederick. Sheffield said he took her to Lawton and went to Walmart where Turby allegedly bought a grinder.

Sheffield said they then rented the hotel room, where Turby cut open the safe with the grinder before dumping the safe over the fence. Sheffield allegedly stated that he saw a bank bag with a large amount of money in it and they went to Walmart where Turby bought them iPhones before returning to the hotel. Sheffield allegedly stated that Turby gave him $1,500 and that’s how he bought the truck.

Sheffield also allegedly admitted knowing the safe was stolen and, “I should have told her to go on with that.”

Turby and Sheffield were both arrested for knowingly possessing stolen property with value over $1,000.

Sheffield has a preliminary hearing conference scheduled for Jan. 24.

Reach Kathleen Guill at 580-379-0588, ext. 2602.

http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_SHEFFIELDZC_19201811014914509.jpg http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_TURBYAG_9201811014916324.jpg