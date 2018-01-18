Gubernatorial candidate visits Frederick

Gubernatorial candidate Drew Edmondson stopped in Frederick Jan. 10 during his campaign tour. Edmondson served Oklahoma for 16 years as the Attorney General. Now he is running for Governor of Oklahoma.

Edmondson is running for Governor because, “the Oklahoma way of life is under attack…Oklahomans are seeing their paychecks cut, their businesses closing and their schools, roads and communities declining.”

Oklahoma should invest in its future by working to reduce its dependence on unstable income sources like the gross production tax (GPT) and creating a capital improvement fund, according to Edmondson. He wants to stabilize core government services like education, public safety and health care and once those are fully funded, Edmondson said the state should begin to remove GPT from general appropriations.

“I want to get us out of the whole we’re in,” Edmondson said. Our number one priority has got to be to restore the budget. Everything we talk about in terms of education, health, mental health, corrections, transportation, all of those rest on getting our budget back in order. Step one on that in my opinion us putting the gross production tax back at seven percent.”

Edmondson said Governor Mary Fallin has said the GPT is in discussions for the Special Session and it could be on a ballot in 2018. If it isn’t, he said he will see that it’s done and the people have a chance to vote on it if he’s elected governor.

Education is a high priority for Edmondson.

“I think most people agree that education has got to be at the top of the list. We’ve got too many good teachers leaving the state for better pay, one-fifth of our school districts have gone to four-day weeks; it’s just not a good situation. It’s a dollar question. If we want to give teachers a pay raise, we’ve got to have additional revenue. Giving a teacher a pay raise, which is good, is not going to solve the schools’ problems because they haven’t had an increase in their ADA in eight years. That means they’re operating on the same or less budget they had eight years ago. We need to restore the funding to our schools.”

Edmondson said another thing the state needs to look at are Oklahoma’s prisons.

“Our prisons are bursting at the seams. Voters took a good step in November of ‘16 when they voted on 780 and 781 that made sure simple possession would be a misdemeanor, and not be a felony even with a second or third conviction. That’s going to help reduce the inflow to our prisons rather dramatically.

“We still need to treat the underlying problems,” Edmondson continued. “That’s the Department of Mental Health’s Smart on Crime proposal. We have an increase in the number of drug and alcohol health treatment facilities to attack the underlying problem…That’s going to be a huge reduction in the prison population if we can properly fund it. The drug, alcohol, mental health treatment runs three to five thousand dollars per-person. Putting them in prison is 20 to 30 thousand dollars a person. It just makes good fiscal sense to me, to attack the root of the problem instead of just locking people up.”

Politics goes back to the Civil War era in Edmondson’s family.

“When I was young, I enjoyed going with my father. He was kind enough to take me to dinners and pie suppers. There were five kids in our family and I was the one that enjoyed that, and still do. What I like about it [politics] now, things like this tour where I get to meet people, shake hands, and talk about the issues, I enjoy that part of it. The getting on the phone, asking people for money, that’s the hard part. I frankly don’t enjoy that but I recognize the necessity of doing it.”

Courtesy photo Drew and Linda Edmondson http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_26940548_10215348752940889_855753409_n201811584834550.jpg Courtesy photo Drew and Linda Edmondson