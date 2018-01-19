Annual Ground Hog Supper slated

Staff Report

Join us for our 62nd Annual Groundhog Supper – Adults $6.00 and Children 12 and under $3.00. The event is scheduled for Saturday Jan. 27, 2018 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Snyder High School Cafeteria.

Come early! The menu consists of all you can eat groundhog (sausage), pancakes, famous coleslaw, green beans, dinner rolls, cakes, pies, cobblers, water, coffee, tea and all the fixings. It’s a short and worthwhile drive from Frederick, Altus, Lawton, and Hobart. Your spouse, family, friends and tummy will thank you.

We’ve been privileged to prepare and serve the Groundhog Supper to 1000s of people for more than 60 years. This is one of the longest running traditions in all of Southern Oklahoma. Most of the families who’ve attended this annual event live in Comanche, Tillman, Cotton, Jackson, Greer, Caddo and Kiowa Counties but we have also had visitors from all over the United States, Canada and as far as Japan.

All of our families and communities need traditions and attending the Snyder United Methodist Men’s Annual Groundhog Supper is a great start to the year. Hope to see you there. You won’t go home hungry and you’ll want to return again and again.

