Funeral services for Florentina Lopez Garcia, 83 of Frederick, were scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, at the Orr Gray Gish Chapel with Rev. Sonny Flores, officiating.

Mrs. Garcia passed away Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, at her home in Frederick. Burial will be in the Frederick Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Orr Gray Gish Funeral Home.

She was born Oct. 16, 1934, in La Pryor, Texas, to Tirso and Macaria Martinez Lopez. She was the youngest of eight children. She was united in marriage to Juan P. Cordova. She later married Juan T. Garcia. She was very proud to be a migrant worker for many years and her family would move often and go where the crops needed harvesting. They moved from Colorado to Tillman County in 1968 to join her parents who lived in Frederick. She began a pursuit of obtaining a college education. She was so excited to receive her associate’s degree in teaching from Western Oklahoma State College in Altus, when previously she had to quit school in the second grade. She then taught Head Start for 26 years. After her children were grown, she moved on a farm and loved living in the country with her chickens, goats, ducks and guineas. She enjoyed flowers and gardening. She was a special lady who was loved and will be missed by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by three daughters: Raquel Lopez Cordova, Patricia Lopez Cordova and Helena Lopez Cordova; two brothers: Refugio Lopez and Inez Lopez; five sisters: San Juana Lopez Salazar, Mercedes Lopez Martinez, Maria De Jesus Lopez Salazar, Natalia Lopez Del Toro and Maria Ascencion Lopez Del Toro.

Survivors include her daughter: Nancy Cordova, of the home in Frederick; three sons: Gabriel Lopez Cordova and wife Laura, of Vernon, Texas, Daniel Lopez Cordova and wife Donna, of Austin, Texas and Joel Lopez Cordova, also of the home in Frederick; three grandsons: Jason Cordova, Nick Cordova and Nathan Perez.

