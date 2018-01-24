Gubernatorial candidate Kevin Stitt to hold town hall meeting in Frederick

TULSA – Oklahoma Republican gubernatorial candidate Kevin Stitt is scheduled to hold a public event in Frederick titled: “Oklahoma’s Turnaround: A Town Hall Meeting with Kevin Stitt,”

The meeting is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 26 from 10 – 11:00 a.m. at the Tillman County Food Bank Event Center, 901 N. 15th St. in Frederick.

The public and the media are invited and encouraged to attend.

“It is time for change at the state capitol that breaks through the gridlock created by career politicians,” said Stitt. “My goal with these public meetings is to hear directly from fellow Oklahomans about their thoughts, concerns, and hopes for our state. We are at a crossroads, and it is time for new leadership. I am ready to bring my success as a businessman to the state capitol where together, with the vision of Oklahomans, we will address our current crisis and start moving conservative solutions forward again for a stronger Oklahoma.”

About

Kevin Stitt, a Republican candidate for governor, is the founder and CEO of Gateway Mortgage Group (GMG) in Tulsa. GMG is one of the nation’s largest privately held mortgage companies and employs more than 1,100 people providing mortgage services in 40 states. Stitt is a fourth-generation Oklahoma, growing up in Norman where his father was a minister. He and his wife, Sarah, have been married for 19 years and have six children. For more information go to www.StittForGovernor.com.