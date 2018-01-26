2018 Chamber banquet scheduled

Staff Report

The 2018 Frederick Chamber of Commerce Installation Banquet is scheduled for 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018 at the Great Plains Technology Center. Tickets are $20 and on sale now at the Chamber of Commerce office, 100 S. Main St. in Frederick or online at www.frederickokchamber.org.

Our keynote speaker this year will be Scott McLain, Chief Investment Officer for HL Investments, which is the outside investment arm for the Green Family and Hobby Lobby. He previously served as President and Chief Strategy Officer of Sonic Corp, parent company of the nation’s largest chain of drive-in restaurants. During his 17-year career at Sonic, he held various positions including Treasurer, Chief Financial Officer, and President of Sonic Industries, the company’s franchising subsidiary.

Mr. McLain is a trustee for the Oklahoma County Finance Authority and is a member of the Board of Directors of Barkley (one the nation’s largest independent advertising agencies) as well as iDonate LLC and Clean Energy Africa LLC. He also serves a member of the Advisory Board for BancFirst, Oklahoma City NA and as a member of the Executive Committee for the Oklahoma Academy for State Goals. In addition, he is a member of the boards of The Mentoring Project; and SALLT Leadership Training. Mr. McLain earned a BBA in Accounting and Marketing from Baylor in 1984, earned an MBA in Finance from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987.

The 2017 Chamber Volunteer of the Year will also be named.

Along with a meal and our keynote speaker, we will also have our silent auction again. The opening bids for all gifts will be $10. If your Chamber member business would like to donate a gift for the auction, please contact Linda Haston at 580-335-7474.

We will also be announcing the Frederick Lions Club Most Useful Citizen Award at our banquet. If you have a nomination for this award please mail your submission to “Most Useful Committee” at P.O. Box 951, Frederick, Oklahoma, 73542.

Please join us as we prepare to ring in another exciting year at the Frederick Chamber of Commerce!

