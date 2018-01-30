Livestock auction raises nearly $80,000

The Tillman County Junior Livestock Show Trophy Auction was held on Jan. 22. This was the auction’s 80th year. The auction raised nearly $80,000.

The livestock show auction raises funds to help pay for the costs associated with the livestock shows for the youth of Tillman County.

Terry Brink was the auctioneer for the event with help from Aaron Henson and Dexter Matlock.

The auction drew bidders from all over Tillman County and even some from outside of Tillman County. Bidders included Tillman County Producers, Tipton Home for Children, Billingsley Ford, Collins Cattle, Randy Biggs, Worthington Cattle, Box, Inc., Southwest Rural Electric, BancFirst, Frazer Bank, the Vernon Stockyards and many others.

The awards that were sold were Grand Champions and Showmanship silver belt buckles, Reserve Grand Champions, Bronze Champion awards, Breed Champions and Reserve Breed Champions.

The winning bidders get their names on the awards that are handed out to the winners at the Junior Livestock Show.

The meal was provided by Justin Waldroop, Twyla Elsener, Micah Treadwell, Amy Wyatt, Jennifer Worthington and Paige Jacobs.

Shellie Collins, Lori Varner and Jennifer Worthington kept the auction records.

The next Livestock Show is scheduled for Feb. 25, 26 and 27 at the Tillman County Fair Barns, 805 S. Eighth St. in Frederick. Check-in is scheduled for Sunday, and the showing is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

