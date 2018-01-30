Locals scheduled to compete in Miss Altus Pageant

Two young women from Frederick are planning to compete in the Miss Altus Pageant Feb. 10.

Brooke Orr and Kristian Combs are both seniors at Frederick High School, and they have both competed in the Miss Frederick Pageant in the past.

Orr said she’s been doing small local pageants since she was a child. She competed in the Little Miss Frederick and the Little Miss Cotton Boll pageants, and she was crowned Miss Frederick in 2016.

”My mom put me in my first pageant when I was four because I was so shy,” Orr said. She hoped it would help me break out of my shell and boy did it!

“My favorite pageant so far would be the Miss Frederick Pageant,” Orr continued. “I absolutely loved getting to represent my hometown!”

Combs said her interest in pageants began about three years ago. She was first runner-up in the 2017 Miss Frederick Pageant.

“I gained a lot of my confidence from the Miss Frederick pageant, and I have managed to gain amazing friendships with awesome girls throughout this Miss Altus pageant,” Combs said.

Both girls said the hardest part about this pageant is getting in shape.

“The hardest thing would definitely be getting my body into tip top shape,” Combs said. “Since there is a swimsuit competition in the Miss Altus I’ve been doing a lot of Cardio and veggies!”

Orr said eating healthy is not as easy as it sounds.

“For me, I have been working really hard to get in shape for this upcoming pageant. I have been eating healthy and working out six days a week, and eating healthy is not as easy as it sounds! The easiest thing is letting my true self shine through while I’m on stage.”

Orr is certainly no stranger to the stage. She is an award winning vocalist, an accomplished choir member and has also been in every school musical of her middle and high school careers. Her last musical was Sister Act, where she gave a memorable performance as Deloris Van Cartier.

Orr said her least favorite thing about pageants is the on stage question.

“It can be hard to think on your feet, especially when you know you are being judged on what you say and how you say it,” she said. “My favorite thing about pageants is the evening wear. I love wearing the beautiful, elegant dresses!”

Combs said the easiest thing about pageants for her is her platform.

“My platform is very close to my heart and I know absolutely everything there is to know about it,” Combs said. My platform is ‘Type One Juvenile Diabetes: Don’t Sugar Coat It.’ I plan to accomplish my goal and get people informed, and educated with my platform. My least favorite thing about pageants would have to be the feeling I get right before I go onstage. I tend to have a nervous breakdown every time! My favorite thing would have to be the confidence and drive that pageants give me.”

Orr said her platform is the Special Olympics.

“My platform is the ‘Special Olympics, More Than Just a Medal.’ I want to bring awareness to that organization because I have seen firsthand how life changing it can be for the athletes, as well as the volunteers,” Orr said. “As Miss Altus, I hope to reach out to more people and share with them the magic of the Special Olympics. I want to encourage people to get involved in any way they can, whether it be through donating, volunteering or even becoming an athlete.

“One reason why I love the Miss America Organization is because it is the number one scholarship program for women in the country,” Orr continued. “Pageants allow girls to step out of their comfort zone and gain confidence in who they are. The Miss America Organization allows women to speak up for a cause that is close them, and make a change.”

Combs and Orr both have advice for any little girls who want to compete in pageants.

“I would tell her to go up there and rock their world,” Combs said. “She needs to go on that stage and shine brighter than the stars. She needs to go up there, stay true to herself and most importantly, be prepared for anything that is about to happen.”

“Just like I tell the girls I coach for pageants, go out there and have fun,” Orr said.

Each girl said if she won Miss Altus, her goal would be to compete for Miss America to bring awareness to their platforms.

“If I win Miss Altus I do plan to go on to Miss Oklahoma,” Combs said. “As I stated before, it is my goal to get people informed with my platform. I, myself have type one juvenile diabetes and people do not understand the daily struggles I face. It is my passion to find a cure for this disease.”

“I would love the opportunity to compete for Miss Oklahoma and reach a larger audience about the importance of the Special Olympics,” Orr said. “I am so fortunate to live in such a supportive community where I am able to participate in so many activities. I have had so much help with preparing for this pageant from many people in Frederick and for that I am truly grateful.”

The Miss Altus Pageant is scheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Altus City Auditorium, 200 E. Commerce St. in Altus.

