Citizens speak at City Council Meeting

The Frederick City Council met in a regular meeting at 5:30 Jan. 23 at the Memorial Civic Center, 110 S. 17th St. in Frederick.

The council approved the minutes from the Jan. 9 regular meeting as well as the following claims:

• Financial reports prepared by the City Treasurer, and

• Hotel-Motel tax report for the quarter ending Dec. 12, 2017,

The council approved resolution 012318 — rules for procedure for public meetings.

The council also approved a change order in the amount of $5,658.60 on the contract with the Libra Electric Company for the Airport Taxiway Lighting.

Several citizens attended the meeting to speak about a petition they circulated regarding the way the city is currently run.

“I came here today to speak as a citizen of Frederick and voice concerns of residents of Frederick as well,” Chancie Davilla began. “I don’t come here saying I have all the answers or that I have all the solutions because I don’t…I do not feel that we are misguided at all, especially after speaking to many residents, at best we’re misinformed or uninformed. First, I’d like to address we’ve had several sign, not exactly the amount we wanted, however, there were a few things that influenced those signatures. I was told by several who were city workers that they were advised not to sign. With that being advised, it hindered their family members from signing as well.

“Some agreed with the viewpoint of the petition but didn’t sign because they were friends of some current leaders and didn’t want their names seen on the petition,” Davilla continued. “There were also several business owners who felt like it would affect business. Some residents even made comments they wanted to sign the petition but they didn’t because they were afraid they were going to get tickets. That was a big fear that was among Frederick citizens.

“Secondly, I want to say the petition is not about who is liked or disliked. It’s about wanting to make Frederick better. We focus our leaders to what Frederick needs versus the good ol’ boy system.

Davilla also spoke about residents shopping outside of Frederick, which effects the town’s economy.

“Many have said that they can save 100 or 150 dollars just on one trip, just by shopping for groceries out of town…This effects our families here who struggle financially. Residents have voiced wanting more business brought here or heard rumors of businesses coming but not accepted due to friends of friends.”

Davilla went on to talk about water issues, the current state of the city’s streets, city electrical problems and also stated there should be ways for residents to be more informed.

“Not everyone can come to a city council meeting…many don’t come because they feel their opinions aren’t heard, and if they are heard, nothing comes from it. It has been stated several times that coming to city council meetings are a waste of time.”

Jay Sharp said the petition has been an interesting learning experience.

“These type of situations often evolve into this mythological creature that takes over the conversation,” Sharp said. “Unfortunately, this thing has turned into a Obama versus Trump type of deal. If you like Obama, we hate you, if you like Trump, we hate you…There has been a lot of divisiveness around this thing.”

Sharp explained that he’d done some research before drafting the petition.

“We came up with kind of a wording for this petition that specifically requested…a change of city leadership, or the way the current city structure is,” Sharp said. “One of the reasons…is a result of the people of the community not feeling like they can actually put their hand on in a vote the individual who is running the city. The idea of shifting to a Mayor – Strong was where that thing developed…I don’t have a personal agenda ‘cause I’m not running for mayor. I’m not running for any of y’all’s seats…I’ll say that for the record.”

Sharp went on to say that he spoke with Frederick business owners who allegedly told him they are planning to leave Frederick.

“I have communicated with a lot of business owners in this town during the last of the year,” Sharp continued. “There’s a lot of people, not just nervous, but there’s a lot of people planning exodus from here. Because they don’t believe the city has their best interests in mind. I’ve had a cou0ple business owners, say it almost seems like they have to fight the city to get things done. I didn’t sit down and make a list of these statements…I believe there’s a culture here in this community, a culture of fear and intimidation…I’ve made it very clear. Frederick is great at rolling out the red carpet and there very good at it…but be cautious how long you stay on the red carpet or you might get rolled up in the red carpet.”

Sharp also talked about the council allegedly “padding their pockets.”

“I think the accusations, mainly against the city council is that they’re detached and the people don’t know how. And what happens, is the people who are already spooked automatically jump to conclusions that everyone is padding their pockets, and this is how all this is going. The truth is we need change.”

Sharp suggested the city put together town hall meetings where citizens can speak with city government.

“Would it not make sense to sit down with the people, give the people an opportunity to speak. Listen to them, hear what they’ve got to say, and then us all develop a plan and move forward.”

Councilman Chris Cole was the first to offer a rebuttal against one of the claims made by sharp.

“I’m offended,” Cole began. “I’m offended by you saying that the city council is padding their pockets. Let me tell you something, if any of you guys think I’ve padded my pocket off this job, you know how much we get paid, don’t you?”

“Nothing,” Sharp replied.

“That’s right,” Cole said. “I’m just insulted that you would say we’re padding our pockets. Any government, any people have the right to speak and let’s visit about it…if you think I’ve padded my pocket, I’d like you to show me how I’ve done that…please don’t say that the city council is padding their pockets because I don’t know anyone out of these that have done that.”

Sharp said he was just relaying messages from other citizens, some of which were on Facebook.

Councilman Kevin Ouellette said he’d seen some of the comments on Facebook.

“I actually read those comments on Facebook,” Ouellette said, “and I’ll be the first to say I was thoroughly disgusted at what I saw on Facebook. I didn’t see one person, you for example, renounce all this stuff. We don’t get paid anything…I burn a week’s vacation every year to be here…it costs me money to be here. I was asked to serve. I’ve lived in some real dirt-bag crap-holes. When I was getting ready to leave the military and had my job lined up, I looked around at all the communities and I picked this one. There’s things that Frederick offers that other communities don’t. I take my role here pretty serious. Aside from me being pretty ticked off about this, I think I’m pretty approachable. I didn’t see not one person come to a council meeting since probably May of last year. Everything I’ve seen on this petition was on Facebook.”

Other citizens voiced concerns about not knowing when city council meetings are or that they’re at a time and date that makes it impossible for some citizens to attend.

The council agreed to think about ways to make the meetings more accessible to the public, whether that’s making some of the meetings at different times on different days or putting them online. No decisions were made.

The City Council Meeting adjourned and the Frederick Public Works Meeting began.

The board approved the minutes of the Jan. 9 regular meeting as well as the financial reports.

The board tabled the discussion to transition of the Frederick Construction and Demolition Waste Landfill to a Citizen Collection Station.

The board approved sending a letter to Western Farmers’ Electric Cooperative requesting its cooperation with the planned electric transmission improvements.

The meeting was adjourned.

The next City Council and Frederick Public Works Authority meetings are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Feb. 13.

Citizens of Frederick speak at a City Council Meeting regarding a petition they circulated. http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_27329480_10215434269678754_608641184_o201812993412117.jpg Citizens of Frederick speak at a City Council Meeting regarding a petition they circulated. Kathleen Guill | Press-Leader