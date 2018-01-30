Tips on how to avoid or treat a head lice infestation

It seems that children continually pass around contagious illnesses over and over for the entire school year. From colds to stomach bugs to the flu, there is always something contagious going around. There is one that nobody likes to talk about: head lice. Whether it’s because of the stigma that you must be dirty to contract head lice or maybe because you think if you don’t talk about it, it won’t happen to you, or maybe because the mere mention of this itchy nuisance makes you start scratching, head lice is a real problem and anyone who comes into contact with an infested person is at risk of contracting lice themselves.

Elementary schools are places where lice seem to be passed around more than any other. Frederick Elementary School Principal Kay Cabaniss said she doesn’t keep track of how many cases the school has each year, but the number one thing parents do is treat the child, but not the home. This results in re-infestation.

“They clean their children’s hair and kill the lice but do nothing else. It is a hassle to kill lice,” Cabaniss said. “It doesn’t mean you are not a clean person. Lice do not care how much money you make, where you live or who you are. They are painful to have and difficult to remove. Spring is the worse time and we try to keep an eye on it with regular head checks. The cost for treatment is also difficult for some families. What works well for one child might not work well for another. I suggest you contact the health department, your doctor or even the internet for the best treatment for your family.”

The Frederick Public Schools handbook states that any child who is determined to be afflicted with a contagious disease, as currently defined by the Oklahoma Department of Health, or with head lice shall be prohibited from attending school until a health officer has determined that the child is free of head lice or the contagious disease or that the disease is no longer contagious.

Head lice may be transferred by person to person contact and may also be acquired from contact with infested clothing (such as hats, scarves, coats) or other personal items such as bedding or combs that belong to an infested person.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, the most common sign of a recent head lice infestation is itching of the head and scalp. Itching can also be the result of an allergic reaction to the bites. An individual may also experience a tickling feeling of something moving in the hair. As a symptom of scratching, sores may be present on an individual’s scalp. Diagnosis should be performed by a trained person who searches for signs of the insects in the hair and scalp. Because lice are quick moving and may not be easily seen, finding eggs within ¼ inch of the scalp can be confirmation of an infestation.

Head lice is not a reportable disease, according to OSDH, meaning that a person isn’t required to report an infestation. However, if the OSDH discovers an outbreak, they will investigate to try to help control the infestation and the spread of the lice.

How are head lice spread?

According to OSDH, they are spread through direct or indirect contact with infested objects or people. When combs or brushes are shared, lice can be transported from one head to another. This is also true for the sharing of hats and other personal items, or clothing that is used or work on the head. As long as lice or their eggs are living, they can be moved from person to person and cause infestation.

Head lice can’t jump or fly. Children should be taught not to put their heads in close contact with other children’s heads to avoid the spread of lice. It could take two to three weeks to notice itching associated with infestation, but nits can be seen before the itching begins.

How can head lice infestation be prevented?

• Teach children not to share clothing, hats, brushes, or combs with other children.

• Make head checks part of routine hygiene. Check children’s heads once a week to find lice early. The earlier lice are found, the easier they are to treat.

• Teach children to hang coats and other personal belongings so that they don’t touch the coats or personal belongings of other students.

Work with schools as necessary to eliminate head lice.

• Tips to control an infestation may be found at https://www.ok.gov/health.Examine the hair and scalp of EVERYONE in the household. Advise parents of close playmates and friends to examine children for head lice. Advise frequent visitors or persons whom the infested person has recently visited to be examined also.

• When using a head louse shampoo, be sure to follow instructions exactly. DO NOT over treat. Some louse shampoos can be neurotoxic and overuse can damage the nervous system. Wear gloves when treating more than one person with head louse shampoo. If more than two treatments are required to control an infestation, talk to the School Nurse(s) or the Health Department about alternative methods.

• Do not use products that coat the egg sacs, such as vegetable oil or mayonnaise, etc. Such measures may destroy living lice, but will protect the eggs from treatment efforts and they will later hatch, causing a re-infestation.

• Petroleum products such as kerosene and gasoline, and insecticides such as ant, roach and insect poisons are dangerous. Pet shampoos are not made for people. DO NOT use these products.

• The use of lice sprays, house “bombs”, exterminator services, or treatment of household pets are also unnecessary

• and could be harmful.After treating the infested person’s hair, blow dry. Wrap the hair in a damp towel soaked in vinegar for at least 15 minutes. This can help loosen the nits from the hair shafts.

• Follow combing instructions exactly. Be sure to set the comb deeply into the strand of hair as close to the scalp as possible, and clean louse eggs off of the comb AFTER EACH STROKE.

• REMOVE EVERY NIT. Do not depend on the shampoo to do a complete kill. The best head louse shampoos kill only 80% of the nits. The only 100% SURE CURE for louse infestation is the removal of all eggs.

• Adult head lice can survive off the human scalp for up to two days. Create a louse-free environment. For at least one week, clean or vacuum all places people lay their heads, including sofas, chairs, and even the car seats DAILY. Be sure to take the vacuum cleaner OUTSIDE to empty or change the bag DAILY. Do not reuse any bags used to store the non-washable items. ALLOW enough time for the hot water tank to reheat water to 130oF between laundry loads. Avoid using insecticide household spray. It is not effective and may cause respiratory distress in children and pets.

• Examine the hair of every household member and remove all nits DAILY. If combs, brushes and items such as headphones must be shared, examine and clean them between users.

• Do not try on caps and scarves at the store prior to purchasing them. If you wish to buy them, do so and run them through a hot dryer or store them for 14 days before use.

• Talk to your school about their policy on the sharing of sports headgear, batting caps, headphones, and the storage of coats, caps, etc., in the classroom or on the playground. If you find practices that may spread head lice, notify the School Nurse(s) or the Health Department.

• DO FOLLOW the school policy on nit removal. If the school has a NO-NIT policy, ALL NITS must be removed from the hair shafts before the child can return to classes whether or not the nits are capable of hatching.

Further tips to control an infestation include machine washing all clothing, bedding and personal items in water that is at least 130 degrees and drying them in a hot dryer for at least 20 minutes, dry cleaning items that cannot be washed or seal them in a tightly closed back for at least 14 days. After the 14 days, shake the items outside to remove the dead lice and eggs. You should also soak all combs, brushes and other hair items in 130 degree water for at least 10 minutes. Vacuum carpet, mattresses, household furniture and auto upholstery. Change the vacuum bag or empty the canister outside.

For more information about how to prevent or treat lice infestations, visit https://www.ok.gov/health.

