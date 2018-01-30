Frederick Community Calendar provided

The Chamber’s Annual Installation Banquet is scheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Great Plains Technology Center in Frederick. Tickets are $20.

Frederick Public Schools has moved Parent Teacher Conferences to Monday, Feb. 12, 2018.

School will dismiss at 2:45 p.m. and Conferences will be from 2:45 – 8:45 p.m.

The Frederick Fantastic Oyster Fry and Craft Show is scheduled for Saturday, March 3 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at the Prather Brown Center Cafeteria, 211 S 13th in Frederick.

The Hackberry Flat Center has scheduled a Chicken Hawks and Hoot Owls Program and Tour from 9 a.m. – noon Feb. 10, a Prairie and Wetland Tour from 9 – to March 10 and a Bird Migration Tour from 6-8 p.m. April 20.

Tours require reservations but there is no fee. For more information and a more comprehensive 2018 calendar of events visit wildlifedepartment.com or contact Melynda Hickman at Melynda.hickman@odwc.ok.gov 405-990-4977.