Ilene Blanton

Funeral services for Ilene Blanton, 88 of Cache, were scheduled for 2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018 at the First Christian Church in Cache with Rev. Daryl Perry, Daryle Perry and Rev. John Webb officiating. Burial was scheduled to follow in the Cache Cemetery under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home of Frederick. Mrs. Blanton passed away on Saturday evening, Jan. 27, 2018 in Lawton.

Emma Ilene Gillentine Blanton was born April 1, 1929 in Elk City to Travis Brian and Avis (Russet) Gillentine. She attended Mountain View School in New Mexico before transferring to Elk City at the age of eleven. On May 27, 1947, Ilene was united in marriage to Garland Thomas “Bill” Blanton in Soccoro, Nm. He preceded her in death on Oct. 15, 1997. She loved music gatherings and playing the rhythm guitar and the juice harp. Ilene also loved “loving” on her grandchildren. She was a member of the Cache First Christian Church.

Ilene is survived by three sons, Tommy Blanton and wife Venita of Geronimo, Monte Blanton of Cache, and Wesley Blanton of Cache; one daughter, Connie Thorn and husband Sticker of Paradise Valley; five grandchildren, Julie Spaulding and husband Darren, Rance Stoll and wife Erin, Guy Blanton, Beau Blanton and wife Catherine and Kati Roberts and husband Scotty; and eleven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a great-grandson, Austin Barber; two brothers, Joe Gillentine and Raymond Gillentine.

Visitation was slated for Jan. 30, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the First Christian Church in Cache.

