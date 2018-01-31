Robotics team headed to state

Courtesy photo The Frederick High School robotics team is headed for State for the second year in a row. Team 8866 “WutN’RobotCreation” won first place out of 26 teams and Team 7506 “Bomb Squad” won third place. The teams will compete at State Feb. 16 and 17.
