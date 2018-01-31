Posted on by

Robotics team headed to state

,

Group wins Control Award

By Kathleen Guill - kathleen@press-leader.com


Courtesy photo The Frederick High School robotics team is headed for State for the second year in a row. Team 8866 “WutN’RobotCreation” won first place out of 26 teams and Team 7506 “Bomb Squad” won third place. The teams will compete at State Feb. 16 and 17.


Courtesy photo

The Frederick High School robotics team is headed for State for the second year in a row. Team 8866 “WutN’Robot Creation” won first place out of 26 teams and Team 7506 “Bomb Squad” won third place. The teams will compete at State Feb. 16 and 17. “The tournament is a two-day event that involves judging
