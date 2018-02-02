Gubernatorial candidate Kevin Stitt visits Frederick

Republican Gubernatorial candidate Kevin Stitt held a town hall meeting in Frederick Jan. 26.

He is a lifelong Oklahoman. He received an accounting degree from Oklahoma State University in 1996. After graduation he quickly became a top producer in the mortgage loan industry. He started Gateway Mortgage Group in 2000 “with only $1,000 and a computer.” Today, Gateway employs over 1,100 people, has 145 offices nationwide, and is licensed in 40 states, serving 100,000 customers.

Stitt began the meeting by thanking those in attendance.

“It’s so cool to be in Frederick,” Stitt began. “Why am I running for Governor? The Governor’s race was coming up and I’d never really thought about politics up until then. I was focused on raising my family and growing my business. As a man of faith, I just could not shake the feeling that I was supposed to get involved. It was an agonizing decision to make. I was praying…I wanted a burning bush experience, I didn’t get any of that. I just got the feeling I was supposed to run for Governor.

“I travel to other states all the time…and I see all this momentum coming out of these other states,” Stitt continued. “Job creation, the positivity, the growth…and I come back to Oklahoma and I feel like we’re down in the dumps a little bit…what is going on with the state that I love and I’m raising my family in? Who’s running for Governor? I just see more of the same, just kind of the career politician who’s running for their next election. I truly believe we’ll be in the same situation eight years from now if we keep electing the same folks. That’s why I want to do it. I want to take off from my company, go serve my state, and get us growing again…I want to focus on our next generation, not the next election.

“I think we have a real opportunity over the next 10 years to grow…but I think we need a Governor that knows how to grow and talk to people in the private sector and that’s why I’m so excited about it. I don’t think we can grow how I want to grow unless we address education. We’re not keeping up with other states in education. To me, that’s got to be a focus, to be top 10 in education.”

Citizens raised concerns about nutrition centers closing because of lack of funding, rural communities losing funds, hospitals and other essential things, as well as bigger cities drawing shoppers away from the small towns in which they live. Stitt explained that comes down to education and community awareness.

“I think the Governor can go to every county in the state…and bring the community leaders, the pastors together, because as a pastor’s son I know the denominational differences sometimes divide us, but we can have a plan and say here’s your foster care numbers, your teenage pregnancies, seniors that are hungry, let’s come together as a community and solve this. Some of it is breakdown in families, some of it can’t be solved in Oklahoma City or in Washington D.C., but when you break your goals down county by county, it’s so much easier to hit our goals.”

Stitt plans to continue visiting the different counties in Oklahoma and looks forward to meeting the different types of people who make up the state of Oklahoma.

Stitt http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Stitt2018126175128780.jpg Stitt