Posted on by

Local students participate in choral festival


By Kathleen Guill - kathleen@press-leader.com


The Circle the State with Song concert was held Jan. 30 and consisted of many students from Frederick.


Kathleen Guill | Press-Leader

The Circle the State with Song concert was held Jan. 30 and consisted of many students from Frederick.


Kathleen Guill | Press-Leader

The Circle the State with Song concert was held Jan. 30 and consisted of many students from Frederick.


Kathleen Guill | Press-Leader

The Circle the State with Song concert was held Jan. 30 and consisted of many students from Frederick.


Kathleen Guill | Press-Leader

The Circle the State with Song concert was held Jan. 30 and consisted of many students from Frederick.


Kathleen Guill | Press-Leader

Students from Frederick Elementary School and Frederick Middle School participated in the 2018 Circle the State with Song Choral Festival on Jan. 30 at the First Baptist Church in Lawton. Holli Le was the coordinator of Circle the State for the region. The counties that participate in Region One are Stephens, Jefferson, Comanche, Cotton, Tillman,
Subscribe or log in to read the rest of this content.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

6:40 pm |    

Thanks to those who attended Chamber banquet

Thanks to those who attended Chamber banquet
6:40 pm |    

Solar energy project information

Solar energy project information
6:00 pm |    

Robotics team headed to state

Robotics team headed to state
comments powered by Disqus