Miss Altus 2018 crowned

Pictured from left are second runner-up Brooke Orr, Miss Altus 2018 Loclynn Lively and first runner-up Kristian Combs.
Katrina Goforth | Altus Times
Kristian Combs and Brooke Orr competed in the Miss Altus Scholarship Pageant held Feb. 10, 2018.
Brooke Orr models her evening gown at the Miss Altus Scholarship Pageant held Feb. 10, 2018.
Brooke Orr answers an interview question in the Miss Altus Scholarship Pageant held Feb. 10, 2018.
Brooke Orr sings a song from Sister Act the musical for her talent in the Miss Altus Scholarship Pageant held Feb. 10, 2018.
Frederick High School senior Brooke Orr was named second runner-up in the Miss Altus Scholarship Pageant held Feb. 10, 2018.
Frederick High School senior Kristian Combs won the Pizzazz Award which is given to the girl with the best onstage presence throughout the entire pageant.
Kathleen Guill | Press-Leader Kristian Combs models her evening wear in the Miss Altus Scholarship Pageant held Feb. 10, 2018.
Kristian Combs was one of three contestants who won Miss Congeniality in the Miss Altus Scholarship Pageant held Feb. 10, 2018.
Kristian answers an onstage question in the Miss Altus Scholarship Pageant held Feb. 10, 2018.
Kristian Combs sang the Nat King Cole hit, Orange Colored Sky for her talent in the Miss Altus Scholarship Pageant held Feb. 10, 2018.
Kristian Combs was named first runner-up in the Miss Altus Scholarship Pageant held Feb. 10, 2018.
Loclynn Lively was named Miss Altus 2018 in the Miss Altus Scholarship Pageant held Feb. 10, 2018.
The 48th annual Miss Altus pageant was held Feb. 10 at the Altus Auditorium. Contestants were from Jackson, Kiowa, Harmon, Greer or Tillman County. Two of the contestants were from right here in Frederick. Kristian Combs and Brooke Orr represented Frederick well at Saturday’s scholarship pageant. They were poised and graceful each time they were