Tillman County 4-H Club demonstration winners announced


By Rachel Mitchell - Tillman County 4-H Club Vice President


Courtesy photo Demonstration participants are from left in the front row, Cassidy Timms & Audry Hunt, Grandfield 4-H; Hadlee Hunt, Frederick 4-H; Lily McCasland, Grandfield 4-H; Collin Copeland, Frederick 4-H; and Landry Hunt, Grandfield 4-H; in the second row, Chandler Copeland, Frederick 4-H; Cordale Timms, Grandfield 4-H; Reagan Worthington, Cooper Henson, and Lauren Akin, Frederick 4-H; and in the back rown, Hailey Hunt and Addy Atchley, Grandfield 4-H; Megan Mitchell, Frederick 4-H; Bella Franco, Grandfield 4-H; Mattie Espinosa and Rachel Mitchell, Frederick 4-H.


The Tillman County 4-H Club recently held their 2018 Demonstration contest in Grandfield Feb. 7, 2018. There were 17 participates in the contest: one Cloverbud, fifteen juniors, and one senior In the Cloverbud Division, we had Aubrey Hunt demonstrating how to crochet. Aubrey received a blue ribbon. We had six first year 4-H Club members
