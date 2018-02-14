Tillman County 4-H Club demonstration winners announced

Courtesy photo Demonstration participants are from left in the front row, Cassidy Timms & Audry Hunt, Grandfield 4-H; Hadlee Hunt, Frederick 4-H; Lily McCasland, Grandfield 4-H; Collin Copeland, Frederick 4-H; and Landry Hunt, Grandfield 4-H; in the second row, Chandler Copeland, Frederick 4-H; Cordale Timms, Grandfield 4-H; Reagan Worthington, Cooper Henson, and Lauren Akin, Frederick 4-H; and in the back rown, Hailey Hunt and Addy Atchley, Grandfield 4-H; Megan Mitchell, Frederick 4-H; Bella Franco, Grandfield 4-H; Mattie Espinosa and Rachel Mitchell, Frederick 4-H.