Local students visit governor’s mansion

The Frederick Middle School talented and gifted (TAG) students visited the governor’s mansion and the Oklahoma History Museum Feb. 14.
Courtesy photo
William Guill played the piano built in 1907 that is housed in the governor’s mansion on a field trip Feb. 14.
Courtesy photo
The Frederick Middle School Talented and Gifted students (TAG) went on a field trip to Oklahoma City to tour the Governor’s Mansion and visit the Oklahoma History Museum. Students were able to go onto the house floor and they met Rep. Jeff Coody and Senator Chris Kidd. They also watched the Senate in action. Senator