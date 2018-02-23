Bomber robotics team competes at state

Courtesy photo The Bomber robotics team competed at state for the second year in a row. Team 7506 finished seventh and team 8866 finished 31st.
Southwestern Oklahoma State University was the site for the Oklahoma Regional State Championship for First Tech Challenge Robotics held Feb. 16-17 on the Weatherford campus. Winning teams were: • Winning Alliance: 7209 Tech Hogs Robotics from Springdale, Ark., 10641 Atomic Gears from Shawneem, and 7242 Robocats from Blanchard. • Finalist Alliance: 4250 Lightsabers from Oklahoma