Local couple celebrates 50 years of marriage

Gary and Rita Britton recently celebrated 50 years of marriage.

The family celebrated with a come and go reception with family and friends on Feb. 10 at the couple’s church, First Missionary Baptist Church in Frederick.

Rita’s maiden name was Hine. Rita and Gary were married was Feb. 9, 1968 in Frederick. Pastor Pete Wylie performed the ceremony. They were able to renew their vows with Pastor Pete at the reception. The couple has three sons and one daughter; Brad and Melinda Britton of Fort Worth, Texas, Steve Britton of Fayetteville, Ga., Laura (Britton) and Blake Callaham of Blanchard and Russel and Beverly Britton of Blanchard. They have nine grandchildren, three great grandchildren and one more on the way.

Both Gary and Rita are retired.

