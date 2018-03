Jail report for Feb. 16 to March 1



Francisco Cantu, 34 of Altus, writ. Aristeo Ibarra, 41 of Frederick, omitting to provide for a child. Dakota Kinder, 29 of Frederick, negligent homicide, leaving the scene of a fatality accident. Janie Luna, 38 of Frederick, hold for Jackson and Kiowa Counties. Tosha Pitchford, 34 of Frederick, child neglect. Floyd Randle, 62 of Frederick, domestic […]