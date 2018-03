Cosmetology services offered at Vo-Tech



Staff Report The Great Plains Technology Center now offers a cosmetology class. All work is performed by students and supervised by the instructor. Students are available to work on clients Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:15-10:30 a.m. and 12:15 – 2:30 p.m. Clients who are 15 minutes late for services must reschedule for another day. Services […]