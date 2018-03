Southwestern Oklahoma State University at Sayre is celebrating anniversaries



Staff Report SWOSU-Sayre is observing 30 years since Sayre Junior College (SJC) merged with Southwestern Oklahoma State University, 50 years since the Medical Laboratory Technician and Radiologic Technology programs began, and 80 years since higher education began in Sayre with the founding of SJC. In honor of these momentous milestones, the public is invited to […]