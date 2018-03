Hubert Roy Meadows A memorial service for Hubert Roy Meadows, 88 of Indiahoma, were scheduled for 2 p.m., Monday, March 5, 2018 at the Indiahoma United Methodist Church with Daryl Perry and Pastor Les Bussell officiating. Mr. Meadows passed away on Thursday, March 1, 2018 at Ayers Nursing Center in Snyder, Oklahoma. Hubert Roy Meadows […]