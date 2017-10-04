The value of life

A month-old baby was found along the side of the interstate this week. The baby was in a car seat and included legal documents and over $5,000 cash. It sounds to me like a roadside baby adoption exchange, but there was nothing as to who did it and motive at the time I was reading about it. There was much said on social media about who could do such a thing. It brought me to the reality of the millions of babies who have been aborted in this country. Who could do such a thing?

It is a government approved genocide. Genocide is defined as the deliberate killing of a large group of people, especially those of a particular ethnic group or nation. In this case it is babies in the womb. The legality and the morality concerning the murder of the unborn has been the subject of much debate in this land.

Conservatives, in considering the life of the little one, are pro-life; liberals, in considering the rights of the mother, like to call themselves pro-choice. Now I know there are individual exceptions, but it is rare. How valuable is one life? Forty-four years ago, on Jan. 22, 1973, The Supreme Court made an incredibly poor decision.

The Court struck down the laws in all 50 states concerning abortion and decided it was the woman’s right to abort her unborn child. In many cases this aborted child was only one or two months younger than the “interstate” baby.

“They” somehow decided that the unborn child was not a person, but some kind of random tissue, and such baby is not entitled to any of the same rights guaranteed to all people by the Constitution. So this made the baby the property of the mother, to choose whether the child would live or die. Really? have you ever seen a sonogram and listened to the heartbeat? That tissue is definitely not random!

Here’s some irony: One year earlier, in 1972, the Supreme Court authorized fines up to $500,000.00 and jail time for destroying an unborn eagle still in its egg shell. And some different irony: Today, in all the states, if a pregnant woman is murdered, no matter what the stage of pregnancy, the suspect will be charged with two murders, the woman and also the child she is carrying in her “shell.” Since 1973, according to numberofabortions.com, there have been 59,797,960, abortions, and it continues.

They have no rights except for what their mothers choose to give them.

At the moment of conception, a human being comes into existence. This is a person created in the image of God, possessing a soul and deeply loved by God. Psalm 139 reminds us of God’s connection with the unborn. The psalmist declares, “I am fearfully and wonderfully made.” Yet every year more than a million babies are murdered. And Christians have become complacent, and we have resigned ourselves to accept that the abortion issue is a done deal no matter how much we disagree with it. A baby is “legally” aborted every 25 seconds here in these United States. I just don’t think the 50 states are as united in this as some would have you believe. Just to help put it into perspective: All the wars fought by Americans since 1775 have amounted to just over 1.1 million lives lost. Hitler’s Holocaust claimed close to 6 million lives.

You may be reading this and you have had an abortion, God loves you! He can and does forgive. His grace and mercy are without end! And God created us in His own image. (Genesis 1:26-28) No life comes into being without the touch of God. And God don’t make mistakes and He don’t make junk. All life is sacred!

“Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, And before you were born I consecrated you; (Jeremiah 1:5) God has plans for you, and He has plans for our children! Choose life!

Choose Jesus and choose life! Find a church where you “fit in” and serve Him and grow in Christ! See y’all at church and keep PRAYIN’ for HIS HARVEST! Amen

Wes Kinder Contributing Columnist

Reach Wes Kinder at 580-585-3443 or westkinder@aol.com.

