Exploring Prague

You may be as surprised as I was to learn that Nuremberg is actually quite close to Prague. Just a three hour bus ride and Maggie and I were together in the Czech Republic. As soon as we dropped our bags off at the hostel we were out and about in Old Town Prague, joining a free walking tour of the city.

The short story is that Prague has been a major player in global power for many centuries. In medieval times it was the third most important city, twice it was the capital of the Holy Roman Empire and today it is one of the top-five most visited European cities. The country of Czech has been in and out of communism. I was engrossed to hear that Czech’s freedom from communism stemmed off of the collapse of the Berlin Wall in East Germany.

Many parts of this history came into play as we saw the major sights of Prague. We began with King Wenceslas statue and his very famous square, which has hosted many rallies, demonstrations and politically important movements throughout the years.

We moved on to the statue of King Charles the IV who is credited with the claim of shaping Prague into the cultural hub that it is. He gave to the city the well-known King Charles Bridge, Charles University and many churches and buildings that are still standing today.

Stemming off of King Charles’ influence is the Astronomical Clock, which was built by the university. The oldest working astrological clock in the world, this machine was built in 1410 and still operates on 75 percent of its original parts. Our guide explained the four different types of time that is told by this renowned clock.

After the tour we wandered through a very artsy district of Prague. Dozens of tiny shops sold original art, design pieces and jewelry. I fell in love with a mural that I later found a print of in one such shop. All of this beautifully colored art led up to one amazing destination: The John Lennon Wall.

Since the early 1980’s this wall has been a source of expression for love and peace, especially during communist rule. As communism fell, the message of the wall expanded. Originally there was a huge picture of John Lennon painted on the wall but it has since been painted over with messages of hope and lyrics from Beatles songs. I thought it was particularly interesting that the wall can still be painted on today, therefore it is ever evolving. Still, the message remains the same: let love rule.

With the recent tragedies in our nation, this message rings more true today than ever before.

Reach Haley Hoover at haleyhooverpr@gmail.com or view photos with her blog at www.thesparklinghippie.com.

