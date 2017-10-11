Let us pray

As I sit down to write this, I am also in prayer for our nation. What took place in Las Vegas was a terrible tragedy. It affected so many. There are just not words for what happened. We’ve just endured two major hurricanes. Texas, Florida, and especially Puerto Rico as well as other islands are struggling.

There have been fires across the west and especially in Montana. There have been floods and drought. Crime and murder is in the news every day. We live in a time when athletes refuse to honor our flag and anthem. Professional football should not even be a concern. We must be in prayer with the Lord for the folks affected by all that is going on. And there are things going on in this world that are just as bad.

There was the recent earthquake in Mexico with so much loss of life. Terrorists kill innocent others almost daily. And there will be events as we go forward that we could not have even imagined. Our prayers and our deepest sympathy go out to those who have lost dear loved ones in Las Vegas. In this situation, it is not so much a matter of going to help as it is to pray. Let us do that. Many have lost loved ones. It was supposed to be a pleasant event. But instead victims had to try to help other victims. And now, now begins the process of dealing with the loss. Where is God? He is here, He is there. He is at work.

Jesus tells us about such things in Matthew 24:6-7, “You will be hearing of wars and rumors of wars. See that you are not frightened, for those things must take place, but that is not yet the end. For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom, and in various places there will be famines and earthquakes. But all these things are merely the beginning of birth pangs.” (nasb)

Jesus tells us that there are signs, but we do not know when Jesus will return. Jesus tells us to love God and love others. That is where our focus. as Christians. should be. Around here, we live in tornado alley. I have been there. Those in the path of a twister come out of their shelter with needs. They need to find their family. They need a roof over their head. They need clothing and food and water and… And they need to be able to sit down to a meal at the family table. They need a family table. For some, these needs will be found impossible to accomplish, or at least a long way off. Life is so precious. Let us pray. Paul writes to young Timothy in 1 Timothy 2:1, First of all, then, I urge that entreaties and prayers, petitions and thanksgivings, be made on behalf of all men, (nasb)

There is so much need for help. Jesus teaches us that we must go. We must do our part. And there are many ways to help. After a tornado or a hurricane, we want to jump up and go. But make sure God is telling you to go. Sometimes, we are to send our resources. But we should always pray. And Jesus talks in Matthew 25 about being one of His and what it means when we help others.

Matt 25:34-40:”Then the righteous will answer Him, ‘Lord, when did we see You hungry, and feed You, or thirsty, and give You something to drink? ‘And when did we see You a stranger, and invite You in, or naked, and clothe You? ‘When did we see You sick, or in prison, and come to You?’ “The King will answer and say to them, ‘Truly I say to you, to the extent that you did it to one of these brothers of Mine, even the least of them, you did it to Me.’ (nasb)

Yep, we are to help others, and it begins with prayer!

Choose Jesus and choose life! Find a church where you “fit in” and serve Him and grow in Christ! See y’all at church and keep PRAYIN’ for HIS HARVEST! Amen

Reach Wes Kinder at 580-585-3443 or westkinder@aol.com.

Wes Kinder Contributing Columnist

