Girls allowed to join Boy Scouts, but why?

It’s been all over news stations that “embracing historic change, the Boy Scouts of America announced plans to admit girls into the Cub Scouts starting next year and to establish a new program for older girls using the same curriculum as the Boy Scouts.”

It’s no secret what I think about this boys and girls equality hogwash. I’ve never been one to agree with that mantra that girls can do anything boys can do because there are just some things that girls can’t do as well as boys, just like there are some things boys can’t do as well as girls. They are built differently. And that’s okay.

I don’t think it’s right to allow girls into the Boy Scouts. Change the girl scouts to do more things like the boys do. In the stories I read, they said they’re changing the Boy Scouts to accommodate all girl dens in the Cub Scouts and they’re making a new program for older girls to earn Eagle Scout. Why can’t the Girl Scouts make those changes instead of the Boy Scouts? It seems to me since programs are being added to the Boy Scouts they can be added to the Girl Scouts just as easily.

Since we’re on the subject of Eagle Scouts, if there is a new program for girls to earn Eagle Scouts, separate from the boys, does that mean they’re making the new group with lower standards than the boys’ group? I don’t think it’s fair to call the rank Eagle Scout if the girls don’t perform the tasks with the same standards as the boys. In fact, I wouldn’t even feel proud of myself for earning the “same” rank as a man if I didn’t compete with him on the same playing field.

Several years ago I remember reading a few news stories about a woman who failed the firefighter physical test multiple times. If memory serves, it had been more than five times that she’d failed. In her quest for “equality” she whined and got the standards lowered so she could be “equal” to the men. I use the term equal loosely because if the standards are lowered so you can pass a test, is it true equality? In my opinion, it’s not.

How can we say that lowering the standards so this woman could pass the test is equal when if it had been a man who failed that test he would have had to continue testing until he could pass it? The standards most certainly would not have been lowered for him.

Women who want equality in the name of an unequal playing field only hurt the feminist movement and what it truly stands for. If you want equal pay for equal work, then do equal work.

You’re probably thinking what does all of this have to do with letting girls in the Boy Scouts. First it’s letting them in. Then it’s lowering the standards so they can earn the “coveted rank of Eagle Scout.” Then they start complaining that the physical test for the police academy or military is too hard and unfair so they should just be let in regardless of their physical fitness, and just like that, lives are put in danger because people are put into positions they aren’t qualified to be in.

