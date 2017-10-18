His will, not yours

A long time ago, when I was in school at OSU, I obtained my pilot’s license through the university. I also became an OSU Flying Aggie. For those who didn’t know, OSU was the Oklahoma A & M Aggies until 1957. I reckon the Flying Cowboys just never had the right ring to it. I still have a Flying Aggie jacket at home in the closet, but I think it is a size 40. It would be cool to be able to wear the jacket. But that is another story. Because of what flying would do to my life insurance premiums I retired from flying a long time ago.

As a student, from the first time I sat in the pilot seat beside my instructor I was taught to ’trust’ my instruments. ’Your instincts will fool you,’ my instructor was right! It reminded me of concept of the force from the original “Star Wars” movie. Yes, the first movie came out before I went to college. “Trust in the force, his instructor told him.” Please understand, obeying the Holy Spirit is real, while the force is from a fictional movie series.

As a pilot, while being bounced around in a fog or a dust storm, you may feel like you are in a dive when you are actually climbing. If those wings are lined up with your horizon on you attitude indicator then you are likely flying level. But I’ve been told that the gyro does some really weird things when you invert.

If it says your flying level then I reckon we ought to go ahead and believe it. Pulling back on the controls when you don’t believe your instruments is not a good idea. You can cause your plane to climb into a stall and drop off into a spin. And if you are disoriented, a spin may be quite hard to recover from.

I believe that attitude gauge concept is a really good illustration of what it feels like to trust God. the force is not. Sometimes circumstance or our own emotions are telling us we must do this or that. But those are the times to trust God much as the pilot trusts his instruments. Is there anything going on in your life that requires that kind of trust right now? Is there anything you would normally be in a heap of panic over, but you hear the Lord say, “Fear not?”

How can we know what God’s will is?

Start with His word. Well, I reckon we need to do more than just start; we need to stay in His word. Proverbs 3:5-6 says, “Trust in the LORD with all your heart and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will make your paths straight.”

Do y’all want to succeed at life? But what is true life success? It is knowing and doing the will of God!

But some people, yep even some believers, aren’t ready to give up the reins to their own will.

In order to be in the will of God, one has to find and come to know the will of God…and the only way to find and know it is God’s way…which is:

•Trust in the Lord with your all! Don’t leave anything out!

•Lean not unto your own understanding but trust In God—open up HIS BOOK!

•In all your ways, acknowledge God!

Trust in God, don’t lean on what little you know. Our God is a Mighty and Awesome God!

Give your life to Christ. Ride the trail He has for you by handing the reins over to Him! It can seem difficult to do, but once you do it you know it’s right. And you’ll be happy, happy, happy!

Choose Jesus and choose life! Find a church where you “fit in” and serve Him and grow in Christ! See y’all at church and keep PRAYIN’ for HIS HARVEST! Amen

