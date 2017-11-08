Slim at the Pearly Gates

From a few years back: There was once this old cowboy by the name of Slim who died and came before St. Peter at the Pearly Gates. St. Pete tells the cowboy, “Here’s how it all works. You need to earn 100 points to make it through these gates and get into heaven.”

St. Pete explains, “Slim, you tell me all the good things you’ve done and we’ve worked out a system whereby you can get a certain amount of points for each item all based on how good it is. When you get the hundred points I’ll let you in!” The cowboy thinks for a minute and says, “I obeyed my parents, well most of the time I did. I even took a bath per’t near once a week. Ma always told me cleanliness is next to Godliness.”

St. Pete says, “That’s worth two points!”

“Oh, only two points?” The cowboy knew he had a ways to go.

“Well, hey, I did attend church and give money, ten percent, and helped out with the arena ministry a bunch of the time.”

“That’s terrific!” says Pete. “One point for attendin’, one for tithin’ and one for arena ministry.”

“Only one?” Slim thought and pondered, “I was ‘cookie’ for the chuck wagon ministry where we would go and feed some folks who had nothing.”

“Well see there, that’s another point. You’re up to six points!” Pete told him all excited-like.

“I was a good husband and dad. Been married to my wife fur forty-eight years. Raised two fine boys who love Jesus!”

“Three more points!” proclaimed St. Peter.

Jesus was standing nearby and knew that St. Peter often intimidated new arrivals. Finally, in frustration, the ole’ cowboy said to St. Pete, “How many points is a relationship with Jesus worth? The only way I’m ever gonna get into heaven is by the grace of God.”

It was then that Jesus announced, “Pete, Slim is right, my Father already knows him, this cowboy’s with me! He’s one of the reasons I died at Calvary!”

In reality, there is no points system. There is not anything one can do to earn their way to heaven. Jesus did it all, just invite Jesus to be your Savior and Lord and follow Him. You know, many of us go out and try to fix things with balin’ wire and duct tape and squirtin’ a little wd-40, but so many times, we fail to realize the example God give us with just some timber and 3 nails. All things are possible with God’s love. He teaches us we are to have that same love. You may recall that religious leader who was also a lawyer, asked Jesus, “Teacher, what is the greatest commandment in the Law?”

Jesus told him, “You shall love the lord your God with all your heart , and with all your soul, and with all your mind. This is the great and foremost commandment. The second is like it, ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself.’” (Matt 22:35-40 nasb)

While I’m on the subject of prayin’, I’ve said this before and I believe it, “Pray for and love your enemies, it messes with their head and even starts to work on their hearts and yours as well!”

Believers in Christ are instructed that we ought to go somewhere in private and pray on a regular basis. It is good to go into your “prayer closet” to spend time with the Lord. But it is sad that a lot of folks try to leave Jesus in a closet when they go doing certain things that don’t honor our Lord. But you need to know that Jesus don’t live in a closet, so quit trying to hide Him there! If He is your Lord then He is with you always!

Choose Jesus and choose life! Find a church where you “fit in” and serve Him and grow in Christ! See y’all at church and keep PRAYIN’ for HIS HARVEST! Amen

