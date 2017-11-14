Prayer for Sutherland Springs

Abba, Father,

One of Your churches in America has come under attack again, and I can’t begin to fathom the sorrow and pain being felt by the people of FBC Sutherland Springs, their town, and community. Half of the membership of this church is gone Home.

When people come together to worship I’ve always had the feeling of sanctuary. Sanctuary is what many call the meeting hall where they worship.

I can know way fully comprehend the pain and sorrow felt by this church and community. When people come together to worship You and evil walks right into the midst and is not restrained.

You have blessed our nation in the past to not have to deal with much of this. I think back to a few in the past. I will never forget the tragedy that occurred in 1999 at Wedgwood Baptist Church in Fort Worth. That affected me. And there have been several others since.

Lord, I realize that many of our brothers and sisters around the world deal with evil confrontation almost every time they meet. But we have, for the most part, felt safe in this land for so long. This makes the horror even more horrible.

I lift up the church at Sutherland Springs in prayer, Lord. I lift up the people there. Lord, I understand that many members of individual families went home to You. I lift up their pastor. I can’t imagine the ways the enemy will try to attack him. He is grieving and having to process the loss of his daughter, and the people of his congregation will be looking to him for help in their grief.

Father, I ask that you give them peace that only you can provide. I know You are at already at work in this, but I also know You want us to lift these needs up in prayer.

Father, please be their strength.

Father, I pray for physical and mental healing. Please heal those who are physically wounded. The mental scar from this would seem to be overwhelming. I lift them up to You.

I want to pray for the law enforcement officers and the first responders affected as well. The scene must have been horrific. They have family as well. Please help them process what they had to see.

Father, I know You are the Great Comforter during time of need.

I pray for those around this land who just don’t understand. Nobody can understand this tragedy.

Lord, I also pray for the gunman’s family. This man has been terribly disturbed for some time.

They must be dealing with so many emotions right now. Would you comfort them as well?

Father, I pray that people would seek You. Folks outside the church want to know why You would allow something like this. They are some who are mad at You. And others say they don’t believe in You. Please draw them to Yourself so they may receive Your great love.

Lord, I admit I don’t understand why something like this has to happen. I don’t understand why hate is so rampant in our nation. This is the opposite of who You are.

Lord, I hear a few out there who express hate and/or non-belief towards You. I pray they will see and know You as I do.

Father, I pray that this land will turn back to You. Lord, again, I lift up First Baptist Church, Sutherland Springs, TX and the many others needing Your help!

I pray in the name of Jesus, Amen.

Choose Jesus and choose life! Find a church where you “fit in” and serve Him and grow in Christ! See y’all at church and keep PRAYIN’ for HIS HARVEST and pray for the saints! Amen

http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_cowboy-sketch-branding-RGB-1.jpg