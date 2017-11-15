My list of blessings

I’m reminded each year about this time of all the good people we have in our community. Something about cold weather and holidays seem to bring out the best that is in us. It makes my heart happy to see others giving of their time, money and talents to serve others.

I think about the folks volunteering to help with the many events our community puts together. Whether it be a parade, festival or Breakfast with Santa, there are folks giving up their time at home to make these things possible. Of course there are those folks that give their time to the Food Bank to help feed others or distribute warm coats to some of the kids in our community. Again, they put others before themselves. Those free dinners that are offered at some of our local churches, well no one is getting paid to do those things. Those folks are giving up their time and often their money to feed others and spread some joy throughout our town.

Many of these folks are thanked but unfortunately some are not. Some helpers may go unnoticed although I can bet they aren’t volunteering for the accolades. Either way, I think it is our duty to tell them thank you for the gifts they offer our community regardless if we are the beneficiaries of their time. My community (and yours) is a better place because of all these people. Your community (and mine) is better for those who give up their hard earned money to buy food, coats or supplies so that others may enjoy them. They climb in that Santa seat year after year because it brings joy to children and adults in this community or ring the bell for the Salvation Army because it’s the right thing to do.

These are the people I am proud to know. They take part in making things better for our community, they take part in the solution and not the problem. You’ll rarely find them bashing others because they don’t agree but lifting others up regardless of their differences.

It is my wish that as you read this you know which category you belong to. Are you lifting others up or tearing them down? Are you helping out with things around town or encouraging those who do? And if not, what is holding you back? It’s not always easy, I can promise you that but the reward is worth it. The reward is seeing the smiles on others faces or knowing they have something to eat this evening. The reward is knowing you helped with something that brought a few more tax dollars to our community or confirmed the innocent belief in Santa Clause for a child. The reward is knowing that when someone sits down to Thanksgiving dinner they will count you on their list of blessings.

I can tell you that personally my list of blessings has a whole lot of names on it. Names that run through my head at various times, faces I see at events or walking down the streets. My cup runneth over, what’s in my cup may not be perfect but I wouldn’t want it any other way.

Don’t Forget: Be Kind. Be Heard. Be Local.

Felisha Crawford,

Executive Director

Reach Felisha Crawford at frederickcc@pldi.net or 580-335-2126.