Elevator speeches

It’s the time of year when we endure the mass marketing of Black Friday, the local pleas for Small Business Saturday then ending with the email onslaught of Cyber Monday.

It’s all really overwhelming but man, what a difference it can make to a small business in your community. I think we all forget that Black Friday doesn’t just happen in the cities or the malls but it takes place right here in Frederick as well.

Do you want to know what makes our Black Friday and Small Business Saturday better than most? Chamber Bucks tickets. You heard me, Chamber Bucks tickets. Several of our local retailers participate in the Chamber Bucks Give Away program each Christmas season.

For each $10 you spend with one of these retailers, you get a ticket that might win you part of $2,000 in Chamber Bucks. These Chamber Bucks can be spent just like a check with many of our Chamber members. Pay your utility bill, buy some groceries or splurge on a little something for yourself; whatever it is you spend your Chamber Bucks on, that money goes back into our community.

Now let’s suppose you are looking for a gift for a co-worker or employee, maybe something for that hard to buy for person in your life…. you guessed it, Chamber Bucks. There is no fee for purchasing them, $10 to purchase gets you $10 to spend. We have many employers in the community opt to use Chamber Bucks as a Christmas bonus, birthday gifts or thank you to those who work in their companies.

We have folks purchase them as give away items for events or even secret sis gifts. I read recently that a dollar turns over seven times after it is spent. Whether that be to buy something else locally, pay for goods that are available in a store or fuel to get to work, that money is being used to keep all that is in a town running. Now imagine if you used a $10 Chamber Buck. That business now has $10 that will turn over 7 times; whether that be to pay their bills, purchase inventory or licensing then perhaps spend their money at another location in our community.It sounds like a win-win to me.

Granted, not all of our local businesses are Chamber members (but how I wish they were!) but I think you see the point here, Shop Local and Often. There is no reason you cannot do your Christmas shopping here or really any of your shopping. Now I am not so naïve that I don’t realize there are literally things you cannot purchase in town but just make sure when those items are available here that you purchase them here. Saving $2 is hardly worth a drive out of town.

Enjoy Breakfast With Santa and all of the other activities taking place throughout this week and next… your attendance counts!

Don’t forget: Be Kind. Be Heard. Be Local.

Felisha Crawford, Executive Director