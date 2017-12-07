Great information found on the Chamber website

I’d like to take a minute to tell you about some of the great things on the Frederick Chamber of Commerce website for our member businesses and the community. If you visit www.frederickokchamber.org you’ll find a lot of information about various activities, Chamber information and a member directory as well as information about Frederick and Tillman County. I’m going to use several columns in the upcoming weeks to focus on the different pages of the website.

The page I want to focus on in this column is on the Home page and particularly the left hand side which is our “Job Opportunities” section. It seems this time of year many are looking for a bit of extra money and this just might help you out or maybe it’s a career change for some of you. Either way, I hope the Chamber can help. If you are a member of the Frederick Chamber then you have some free advertising coming your way. Let me know about any job vacancies you have and I will get them posted on our website as well as social media. This is a great way to get those jobs out into the community and get our citizens employed. No job is too big or small to post. We can link your job opportunity to your website or employment portal as well.

On a side note, I want to also mention an opportunity Red River Transportation provides for workers in our community. If you already work or are planning to work out of town in a business that already employs a few people from Frederick then there might be a carpooling opportunity. RRT has a program called “Road to Work” that makes available a van and group to share the cost of riding to work out of town. There are some restrictions and qualifications for the program but it is certainly worth a try. There are already several members of our community taking advantage of this program. Give RRT a call at 580-335-2691 to find out more.

Now back to that Home Page. Above the Job Opportunities section is our Upcoming Events as provided by our Chamber members. You can also click the words Upcoming Events to get more information on some of the listings. In addition, we have a calendar on the right side of the page that gives you an at a glance idea of upcoming events for several months to come.

In the middle of the Home page we focus on our Business of the Week. This is an opportunity for us to showcase our members as well as get their address and phone number out to the public. We post this information on our social media pages as well. Lastly is a printable map of downtown Frederick for those wishing to do a little shopping or site seeing. Whatever your needs may be, I hope you can find it on our website but if you can’t give me a call at 335-2126 and I’ll do my best to help you out!

Don’t forget: Be Kind. Be Heard. Be Local.

Felisha Crawford, Executive Director