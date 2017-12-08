Follow The Leader

Out here on the farm we often look for ways to make life easier or simpler. One of those things is to find a good herd leader for a bunch of wheat pasture calves. I once had a Holstein cross steer that would lead a bunch of crazy wheat pasture calves anywhere you wanted them to go. What made him a good leader? Well, they followed him. I never said I was an expert, but I’d say they just naturally looked up to him. Maybe it was because he weighed about 1,700 lbs.

Today, I want to talk about following Christ. If I was to ask y’all, “Are you a follower of Christ?” What would you say? “Sure, I am a member at ________ Church.” But are you a follower? Some of you might say something like, “One Sunday I was touched by what the preacher/evangelist said and I walked the aisle and filled out a card. The preacher had me repeat a prayer and a short time later, I was baptized.” But are you a follower of Christ? Others might say, “Well, I ain’t ever been much for church, but me and Jesus, we got our own thing goin’.”

What is a follower? A good short definition, would be—one who seeks to imitate the leader. In Matthew 4, Jesus was walking by the Sea of Galilee, and He saw two brothers, Peter and Andrew. They were fishermen and they were castin’ a net into the sea. Matthew 4:19-20, And He said to them, ” Follow Me, and I will make you fishers of men.” Immediately they left their nets and followed Him. What would you do? Peter and Andrew left their nets and followed Him. Matthew 4:21-22, Going on from there He saw two other brothers, James the son of Zebedee, and John his brother, in the boat with Zebedee their father, mending their nets; and He called them. Immediately they left the boat and their father, and followed Him. (nasb)

Following indicates action. We often like to use the term, “saved.” And if you are, then Jesus has called you to follow Him. When you give your life to Christ, you are saying, “No matter what happens, I will follow You!” Have you given your life to Christ? Do you follow His lead? One of my favorite verses is Luke 9:23: “If anyone wishes to come after Me, he must deny himself, and take up his cross daily and follow Me. (nasb)

Do we really mean it? “I have decided to follow Jesus! No turning back, no turning back!” We say the words and sing the songs, but do we really mean it? Is following Christ the most important thing in our life? Or do we have other priorities? Another thing that is important to remember is that we can’t be out front if we are following. Think about that one. We are to follow Him! And we are to follow in His timing. I reckon I have trouble with that one. Jesus said, “I will make you…” Jesus molds us into being His followers.

Now understand, I’m not asking you if you go to church. I’m not asking your family history. I’m asking you if you are a follower of Christ. Are you?

You say, “I guess I’m a follower.” Don’t just assume you are a follower of Jesus. Know! Well, I filled out a card. I repeated a prayer. I got dunked. But did you make that prayer real? Were you baptized because you have begun following Him? Or was it more of an insurance policy?

Jesus loves you. He wants you to have a relationship with Him. Just surrender your life to Christ. Ask Him to forgive your sins and follow Him. He has prepared you an eternal home in heaven.

Choose Jesus, choose life and you will be saved! And find a church where you “fit in” and grow in Christ! Thank you Lord for the rain! God is good! See y’all at cowboy church and keep PRAYIN’ for more RAIN! Amen!

