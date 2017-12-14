In case you didn’t know, THE CHRISTMAS PARADE IS TONIGHT! Yes, I really was yelling that in my mind with all the enthusiasm of a five-year-old kid at Christmas. I absolutely love Christmas parade time in Frederick. All the floats, vehicles and folks walking the parade route smiling and having a good time. It’s so fun to see the cheery faces of on lookers as their friends and neighbors go past them. I can imagine that the folks getting to listen to the play by play on KYBE from home even have a smile on their faces. It brings out the cheery side in us all.

While sitting through a meeting last week discussing the parade someone mentioned that it was a bit chilly last year, I thought for a second and commented that I didn’t remember it being too bad, that it’s supposed to be cold at a Christmas parade. Then my better half mentioned the wind, I commented again that I didn’t remember the wind at all being bad, that the night was just perfect for a Christmas parade.

He kindly reminded me that I wasn’t the one walking the parade route in a bath robe and shorts because their spouse begged them to. I then conceded that perhaps my parade experience was a little different than his and promised not to ask him to do that again…for a while at least. But I digress, I love the time of year when we can put aside our differences and enjoy our community and each other. We can enjoy the twinkly lights of the floats and whatever fun theme the Fraley family has put together for the parade along with the many other entries. I love the fellowship at the Ag Boosters Chili Dinner and the excitement of the tickets being drawn for Chamber Bucks winners.

I hope to see you and your family out there this evening enjoying all the hard work that the folks putting together the parade entries have put in. I hope you will win some money at the Chamber Bucks Give Away following the parade or enjoy a good meal at one of our local restaurants or the Ag Boosters Chili Dinner (which is 4:30-7 in the Lois Long Center). I hope you will get out early and Shop Frederick as well as enjoy the Christmas caroling some of our locals are doing around the downtown area. I hope you enjoy the Parade Magic vendor show on Main Street as well as all the beautiful decorations around town.

Christmas is a wonderful time to remember to be thankful and I hope you are thankful for our community and all the people in it. Merry Christmas!

P.S. — The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. with line up starting 4:30 p.m. at Eighth Street and Grand Avenue. The parade will head East along Grand Avenue, then turn south on to Main Street/Hwy 183 to Calla Avenue (in between Family Dollar and Geiger Eye Care). All entries will turn back west (right) onto Calla Avenue and proceed up Ninth street where you can park the entries for the evening so that you can get to the drawing, shopping or food.

Don’t forget: Be Kind. Be Heard. Be Local.

Felisha Crawford

Executive Director