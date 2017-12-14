I just don’t get it? Why does Christmas have to be so commercialized? I realize that the Bible doesn’t tell us that His birthday is December 25, but the blessed event is certainly in the Bible. We don’t really know His birthday for sure, but it is definitely the time we have set aside to honor the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. So why don’t we celebrate the birth of Jesus? Oh, sure, we celebrate, but for many of us, it has very little to do with the birth of the greatest person to ever walk this planet!

Why can’t we as a people get back to what it is all about? You may remember the Peanuts cartoon special where Charlie Brown asks the question, “Isn’t there anyone who knows what Christmas is all about?” Yes, I share this Linus rendition of Christmas most every December.

“Sure, Charlie Brown, I can tell you what Christmas is all about!” his friend Linus informed him. If I could, I would insert a video clip right here into this newspaper. But the text of what he said will have to do:

“Lights, please.” As Linus goes on stage and shares Luke 2:8-14, “And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night. And, lo, the angel of the Lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shone round about them: and they were sore afraid. And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, which is Christ the Lord. And this shall be a sign unto you; Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger. And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying, Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.

And Linus picks up his blanket and says, “That’s what Christmas is all about Charlie Brown.” And after having quoted scripture in such a profound way, he puts his thumb back in his mouth.

I still think that is one of the best cartoons ever animated and presented on the screen.

Why does the real story of the birth of Jesus have to be taken out of the stories written today? Why can’t we still tell of how Jesus was born in the schools and at the public square?

I plead with anyone reading this, when we think of Christmas, let us look to the writings found in Matthew and Luke of the birth of the Christ child. Let us share this on Christmas morning and any other time the family gathers near. Let’s not stop there. Go to Isaiah and other places in the Old Testament. God was preparing the way for His Son to save the souls of mankind.

Let us remember those old hymns and new ones, too! Let’s go tell it on the mountain that Jesus Christ is born. But let us not stop there. No, not by a long shot! Don’t let your Grinch hold you back!

Let’s also go tell others about His life, let us tell of the three years of his public ministry, and the the trials, death, burial, and resurrection of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Let us stop worrying so much about whether we are getting a gift from our Aunt Sally and how much money she spent on it, and focus instead, on the greatest gift ever given. No one will ever outdo His gift.

John 3:16-17, “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have eternal life. For God did not send the Son into the world to judge the world, but that the world might be saved through Him.”

Jesus is Lord! Jesus is Lord! Hallelujah! Jesus is Lord!

Thank you, Jesus!

Choose Jesus, choose life and you will be saved! And find a church where you “fit in” and grow in Christ! Thank you Lord for the rain! God is good! See y’all at cowboy church and keep PRAYIN’ for more RAIN! Amen!

