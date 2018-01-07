An intelligent New Year

Happy New Year!!

I hope you all have been eating your cabbage, pork and black-eyed peas because this year we are wishing all of you plenty of good luck and increased intelligence!

Though there isn’t a new year’s dish for improving intelligence, this is something that we should all strive to achieve in 2018. Not only is good for solving problems throughout our day-to-day lives, but it is also useful in adapting to change.

That’s right, your ability to change is what shows your intelligence level, at least, according to Albert Einstein. It was he who said, “The measure of intelligence is the ability to change.”

I agree with Einstein in believing that change is the key to successful people and successful businesses. Those who do not change, do not thrive. If Einstein hadn’t been open to change and new ideas, we might not have ever discovered a multitude of things that improve our lives today.

This is especially important to keep in mind as we approach the new year with goals and aspirations. In order to grow or move forward, changes have to be made. The way things worked 50 years ago isn’t exactly how they work today. Similarly, the way things work today, isn’t exactly how they will work tomorrow.

It is our ability to change that keeps us intelligent and innovative. Our goals are our way of expressing our commitment to bettering ourselves and others who give us value and purpose. So, here’s to a new journey into an ambitious and innovative new year!