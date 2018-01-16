Leaving the scene of an accident is illegal

I’ve talked about this before but nothing really irritates me as much as the jungle that is the school pickup/drop-off line. How hard is it to pay attention and pull up when it’s your turn, or you know, not rear end someone? And not just rear end them, but actually say whoops, my bad. Your car is fine so I’m leaving. And then you stop and get your child before leaving the scene. Which was good for me because it allowed me time to get your license plate number, so thanks for that small courtesy.

I’m really glad that students are no longer crossing the street by themselves and the students who walk or ride their bikes home aren’t dismissed until all of the vehicles are gone. What if it had been a child this person hit, instead of my vehicle? Which, by the way, had one of my kids in. And was the second hit and run at the exact same spot within a week. The last one happened beside me in the pickup line when a woman backed into a man’s car and then left the scene without picking her children up.

Where has the common courtesy gone where people respected each other? People are too wrapped up in themselves to think of anyone else. They believe their time is more important than anyone else’s and by George, they are going to be first no matter what. You don’t get to decide or judge the amount of damage you caused to someone else’s property. And “Whoops, my bad,” does not count as an apology either.

If you’re in that much of a hurry, then skip the line altogether. Park and go get your child. Don’t be rude to others. It won’t kill you to take a few extra minutes in the school pickup line. The line would move faster if it were able to move consistently. Put the phone down and watch where you’re going.

And also, pull up to the line painted on the pavement where the line of students begins. Don’t just stop at the beginning of the drive or halfway up because you see your child. Other people see theirs too but can’t get to them because the line abruptly stopped halfway there. You know those teachers who are frantically waving their arms trying to get the line to move? They’re not doing it for exercise. Pay attention.

The school pickup line isn’t happy hour. If you want to chat with other parents or your child’s teacher, park your car out of the way and get out to visit with them.

Follow the rules of school pickup and we’ll all have a more pleasant pickup line experience.