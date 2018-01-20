It’s never too late

I recently found myself chatting with the wife of a coworker. Conversation wandered off into the west coast and all the culture and beauty it has to offer. As we mentioned specific states she said that her and her husband would like to end up in that area.

I shouldn’t have been surprised, but the comment caught me a little off guard. This woman is in her late thirties and has three small children at home with a man she loves. In my opinion, they had already “ended up” somewhere.

But quickly I retracted my own judgments. Why shouldn’t they have as many happy endings as possible? Who says they have to die here?

In another situation, I found an article in Texas Co-op Power magazine that tells the story of an elderly man, who after losing his wife in their lifetime home-state of Indiana, packed up shop and moved to Texas where he started a whole new life with all new characters. Who says we can’t shake things up at any age?

Traditionalism sometimes makes it hard for us to see the variety of options that lay before us at any given time. We assume because we have a job we have to stay there forever or we assume that the place we call home will always be such. So many times we lie to ourselves saying we’re too old or too dumb or too ugly to do something at this point.

As someone who is constantly striving to create the life I want, I know what it’s like to feel helpless or insignificant. I also know what it’s like to be stuck in a situation you don’t want to be in. But neither of these things truly have power over us.

When the walls close in around us, it’s important to remember that there is always room for change and improvement. Some of the most beautiful stories blossom out of a small step towards change. It is within us all to constantly stay growing and moving towards our own destiny.

If we commit to making small brave steps each day, we will ultimately become who we desire to be and we will accomplish what we are designed to do.

These small brave steps towards my purpose are exactly what I will be focusing on in the new year. I’m tired of using my age, my current location and my lack of experience as excuses for why I can’t begin living the life I want to live.