Learn to blog

I began blogging in 2010 as a way of voicing my opinion. I was reading a lot of information about dating and relationships and I couldn’t help but thing that everyone was doing it wrong. Why weren’t people taking time to find themselves and do what was important to themselves first before they jumped into lifelong relationships?

As I grew so did my blog. I began to identify the theme of my writing as being something along the lines of finding yourself.

Throughout the last 8 years I’ve continued blogging and building my knowledge of marketing and monetizing my passion. I’ve studied materials, taken courses and had personal coaching for the past 5 years. I now feel as though I am very well educated on the topic of blogging.

I believe that businesses, individuals and entrepreneurs alike can benefit from blogging. It is no longer just for mommies or travelers. It’s a system that can create growth in any individual or business, both personally and professionally.

It is for these reasons that I have volunteered to teach a class on blogging at the local Vo-Tech. Whether you’re a writer, an employee of a business or an owner of your own store, you may be interested in what blogging can do for your interaction with other people, customers and potential friends.

If you’re interested in learning more you can contact the Great Plains Technology Center. Classes start very soon!