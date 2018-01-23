If you see something, say something.

There are times when I think the government oversteps its bounds. Especially when it comes to telling people how to raise their children. However, there are other times when I wonder why the government hasn’t stepped in. Maybe no one has called in suspicious behavior. Or maybe someone has called and they closed out the case without doing a thorough investigation.

I get it.

State Departments of Health are severely undermanned and underfunded. I’ve read several stories on a case out of California where a husband and wife kept their 13 children captive. Some of whom were over 18. How brainwashed must they have been that they didn’t try to leave? Finally a 17-year-old girl said enough is enough and escaped the house with a cell phone she found and called 911. She was so emaciated that authorities initially thought she was just 10-years-old. Upon authorities entering the residence, it was discovered that all of the children, ranging in ages from 2-29, were malnourished and looking much younger than their actual years.

Officials have said neither law enforcement nor child protective services had been called to the home in the past. These children were failed. The children were allegedly homeschooled at the residence that was filed as a Private School with the father listed as the principal.

“…listed as the principal of the Sandcastle Day School, according to the California Department of Education website. It operated out of his home in Perris and opened in March 2011.The state education department does not have the authority to monitor or inspect private schools, spokesman Scott Roark said in a statement.”

How can a state prove children are being educated without making inspections to make sure the place is actually a school? It should not be OK for just anyone to file paperwork claiming their home is a school without proper authorities making sure it’s legitimate.

Saying the children were homeschooled is a slap in the face to actual homeschoolers. These children are so uneducated they didn’t even know what medicine or police officers are. In one story I read, one of the children was educated enough to attend a college class which his mother attended with him and sat outside the door until it was over. The 17-year-old who called 911 was reportedly operating with a first grade education level.

I keep seeing story after story with “updates” of neighbors coming forward and saying they knew something was wrong.

“Neighbors said they knew a large family lived there,” one station reported, “but they never saw any of the younger children. They said the kids would emerge occasionally at the same time to work on the lawn at 11 p.m. and would head back in together. One neighbor said the children appeared “very pale-skinned, almost like they’d never seen the sun. Another neighbor said the children were thin and appeared malnourished.”

A previous residence for the family was foreclosed on and the new owners said they kept photos of the property.

“The new owners who bought the [family’s] foreclosed home in Fort Worth kept pictures of the house’s condition, the station reported. Windows were broken out and boarded up. Waste covered the carpet and walls, and there were scratches on the backs of doors.”

Another neighbor reported to a news station that she’d seen the children marching from midnight to 3 a.m. some nights.

My question is this: Are these neighbors telling truth about what they saw? Or are they looking for their 15 minutes of fame by saying they knew the family? If they’d really seen all of these suspicious things involving the children, why didn’t they call Child Protective Services or the police or any other form of help these children so desperately needed?

A whole lot of people failed these children.

If you see something, say something.