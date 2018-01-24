Editor,

I am Gregory Millers’ mother and I have sat quiet for long enough. This is to all of you who have heard and spread vicious rumors, multitudes of lies and have believed in the misrepresentation of my son via the news stations, newspapers and social media as well as to the other families involved.

My son and Kelly apparently had been dating for a few short months and I had never met her until Lanes’ passing and this is where the nightmare started. I drove to Frederick the morning that precious baby boy Lane passed. I drove almost two hours in inclement weather to comfort my son and the mother of Lane whom again, I had never met. When I arrived, it was approximately 8-9 a.m. and very, very cold with some snow on the ground already. I pulled up to his father’s automotive shop to await my son and Kelly’s arrival. His father and I have not communicated in many years since our divorce in 2007. They pulled up in my son’s car. He was driving and Kelly was in passenger seat.

My son was upset and kept holding his arms out as if he had Lane in his arms and he was telling me that Lane took his last breathes in his arms. He went on to tell me that he tried CPR on Lane. Kelly at this time, pats my son on the leg and said, “It’s OK Greg you did everything you could.” Immediately I did not like the way she was acting. I had asked Kelly if she had notified the dad yet and she said, “No, I am going to wait.” That I did not understand. I told her she needed to let him know now. We talked for another few minutes and I told them I would follow them back home.

As soon as they drove off, the first thing out of his dad’s mouth was, “I don’t like the way she was acting!” I was already thinking that in my head and of course, I said the same thing to his dad. I have been saying this for going on three years and still will say that Kelly knows what happened and I will say that until the day I die.

Kelly did not act like a mother that just lost a child. I arrived to my sons’ house and of course, it was not to my expectations, but never once did I ever worry about my grandchildren when they were with him. If I were ever worried about their safety or well-being, I would have done something about it. The house was cold, even with the portable heater in this sealed off living room. Son had a blanket over the entryway from the living room to the other parts of the house. The front door had a somewhat large gap all the way around it. The house was not well insulated and that is why the beds were in the living room.

My son is very hot-natured as is my granddaughter so naturally they run hotter than others and cold does not bother them as it may me or you. Everyone lives differently so no one should judge you for how you choose to live. I am a clean freak and did not raise my son to be a slob, but I did the best I could and now he is an adult. As I stood in the living room, Kelly was sitting up in the bed somewhat under the covers. Son and I were standing near one another and I began asking them if Lane had been sick or acting funny?

For you that may not know, I am an R.N and have been a nurse since 2006. Kelly told me that Lane had slept a lot more than his usual the day before and that he was not acting like himself. My son told me that Lane was sitting next to him on the couch the night before eating pizza and watching Shrek while son was gaming. Son was left alone only long enough for Kelly to run back to pizza hut to fix an incorrect order they received. This was the only time my son was left alone with Lane. Kelly was the one alone with Lane any other times.

It began snowing hard so I thought I had better head back to my home in Ardmore.

When I left, the gut feeling was still there that Kelly was not acting as if she had just lost a child. My son appeared to be more concerned about Lane than his own mother was. Never in a million years when I left my sons house would I have ever thought my son would be accused and arrested for Lane’s death in the coming days. I regret every day that I did not stay longer and ask more questions. Sometime after Lane’s death my son and Kelly went to Robert Fairchild’s house and my son talked with Rob about Lanes death, if I am not mistaken.

Days later, I attended Lane’s funeral services in Lawton. Kelly again, did not act like a grieving mother. Even some of the people there said Kelly would not look them in the eyes and they thought Kelly was acting odd. I drove home and did not attend the graveside services and as I was traveling home, I received a phone call from my son’s father who was hysterical. He then told me that son and Kelly had been arrested at graveside. I began to wail uncontrollably and yes wailing for my 27-year-old son that was accused of this heinous crime. I cried and wailed for days following. As days passed I finally communicated with my son. He then gave me Kelly’s mother’s phone number. Dee and I began texting back and forth. I still have all the texts between her and I saved. Dee texted me and told me how much she and her family loved my son, how great he treats Kelly and Lane and how Kelly found a real man this time. I got the medical examiner’s report and texted it to Dee.

Dee would text me to say she is writing both Kelly and Greg and that she promises she will make them arrest Blake Fairchild as it happened at his house. Apparently, she somehow found out that Lane had hit his head on the corner of a glass table while at Blake’s. Dee sent me pictures of my son and Kelly as well as pictures of Lane and Blake with what appeared to be bruises on his head and pictures she sent me questioning a brain bleed. Dee texted me a “Thank You for my son and how loved he was and how son made sure that they got to see Kelly on weekends. In addition, how good my son treated Kelly and Lane. Texts continued saying “We love him” and no one is perfect and they told him the past is the past. We live today and we like what we see.”

She also texted, “My dad (grandpa) is 90 years old, and he was impressed with my son. He is all into family being together as much as possible and just enjoying each other.” Dee even texted me that she “is going to time Greg out of the injury date.” Then, surprise, no more texts. So as a mother, grandmother and a nurse I read and looked over the M.E report at least a dozen or more times. I printed my own blank images off the internet so I could make my own diagrams. That little angel had multiple contusions, abrasions, scapular, subscapular, subdural hemorrhage and skull fracture. He also had undigested food content and his lungs contained aspirated gastric contents. I studied and researched everything that I could.

Do you know what kept popping in my head as I read the report was that Lane had dirt and plant debris in his diaper in the front and in the back? You think to yourself plant matter. Once you see the actual pictures, it looks like dead, dry grass and debris from an outside yard in February. I cannot recall the time, but Kelly was said to have told one of her cellmates that she had fallen with Lane outside in a hole then another story was she was smoking on the back porch and Lane had fallen off the trampoline and a story where Lane had fallen down some stairs. Of course, she never told the agent or officers that. This is where the plant matter in the diaper pops out to me. How would Lane get all that in his diaper?

Again, Kelly was at home with him and who knows what happened. I feel that she knew something and was scared and that is why she did not take him to the doctor. Kelly and my son have been incarcerated for almost three years and my son has been the one that everyone has chosen to blame Lanes death on and I personally am sick of it. After almost three years, I still feel in my gut and my heart that Kelly knows what happened to Lane. Some of Kelly’s cellmates stated that Kelly never acted as if she was grieving days and months after he died. So let us go back to the night/early morning that Lane passed. My son said Lane took a couple of breathes when my son was picking him to place him back on the mattress as he did before, but this time my son said Lane did not snuggle into his chest like he usually did. The prosecution tried to say that my son was lying about that. My son and many people are not medically knowledgeable and may not have ever witnessed death first hand. I believe that when my son picked Lane up the breathes he took were what we call agonal respiration which is the abnormal breathing pattern that is the bodies attempt to breathe after the heart has stopped.

Son’s only medical training he had was when he was in high school and was a certified lifeguard so he did know CPR and did attempt CPR on Lane. He and Kelly tried calling 911. I’m not sure why no answer so they drove Lane to the ER. Lots of criticism was made by what son wore to the ER which was some dirty pajama pants and no shoes. Who cares about what someone wears when they are trying to get help for a child or any loved one for that matter.

Son was driving, Kelly in passenger seat holding Lane. Son pulls to ER doors jumps out of the driver’s seat and gets Lane from Kelly and barrels in the ER doors.

What does Kelly do? She slides over the console and drives the car to park it. Who in the world would do that? If he had been my child, I would have left the car there and not cared about moving it. So think about that. Cops are called and of course, the officers said that my son was acting, “manic” while Kelly just sat there. They were asking my son all the questions about Lane, not his mother. My son was the one acting like a parent, not Kelly. The hospital staff continued to work on Lane. The physician and officers who testified stated several times that Kelly did not act like a mother that just lost a child.

Here is another rumor that has spread so let me clear this up for everyone.

When my son arrived to the ER and the staff was asking him questions about what happened prior to their arrival to ER my son said that he thought the dog had suffocated Lane. That was not a lie. He did not know what happened to Lane and that is what he thought had happened. Again, he is not medically trained. My son had told me that the dog would push Lane off the mattress at times and Kelly would just laugh because she thought it was funny. When Lane arrived to ER he was already PEA (pulseless electrical activity) which is cardiac arrest in which will show a rhythm and should produce a pulse, but does not. Again, my son would not know that. When Lane was pronounced or sometimes therein, my son had dropped to his knees and started crying and saying something about him not being able to take Lane to Chuck E Cheese and was brought up several times.

My son was a big kid himself and enjoyed taking his daughter to Chuck E Cheese or L.O.L so to him, that was a big deal. It was mentioned a hundred times throughout every preliminary and trial that my son had a very strong odor of alcohol coming from him while in the ER. Yet the police officers let my son drive to the police station from the ER for questioning and failed to perform any drug or alcohol tests. So, why would an officer let someone that “reeked of alcohol” drive themselves somewhere?

My son was questioned and not once did he ask for an attorney, he was always open and cooperative. As his mother, it never crossed my mind to tell him to ask for an attorney. I personally believe that only guilty people that have things to hide would ask for an attorney right off. I am not a legal expert by any means, and for sure after this terrible situation, I would tell everyone to ask for an attorney right off the top.

OSBI was contacted at some point and Officer Trim took post mortem pictures of Lane and something did happen to that precious little baby. I am not sure on how many hours post mortem that either set of pictures were taken, but OSBI’s pictures appeared worse. -Areas of lividity (setting/pooling of the blood under influence of gravity becomes apparent within a short period of death and becomes fixed between 8-12 hours after death blood migrates to the lowest point in the body).

Bruising also noted over the baby’s body, Lane being very fare skinned would be more clearly seen and as blood pools lividity can become more intense in color I believe. Son was questioned approximately four times without an attorney present by OSBI agent Roger McGiver. During trial, we listened to two of the recordings. I had never heard them before, but I was so relieved that the jury got to listen to them and hear for themselves. My son was being honest and forthcoming, not once did I feel he was hiding anything and he wept at the end of the second interview.

McGiver pretty much told my son that he did kill baby Lane. In case you do not know agents are taught interrogation techniques and McGiver admitted using his own method. McGiver also told my son that Kelly said that he had tripped over Lane the night or so before which my son did not recall doing that. If anything son said he thought, he brushed a pillow. Common sense tells you that if my almost 300-pound son would have stepped or kicked that baby he would have been crying or screaming loudly. My son still says he does not remember doing that, but he did tell the agent “if Kelly said I did that, then I must have.”

Here is where the lovely news stations and social media have come up with the “Greg kicked Lane in the head.” Not true at all, just embellishment on the media parts to get a story. Again, my son is not medically trained and would have no clue on causes of death.

OSBI and the prosecution had it out for my son since day one because of his lifestyle and because he was the “boyfriend” and not the biological father. They continually stated that my son’s stories kept changing and that he was minimizing the truth to make it sound and look better. This is where they started going to my son’s exes, what a surprise. Who is going to say anything good about an ex?

Danielle flat out lied on the stand during trial and after taking the oath. She had meth mouth from the first day I met her and she said that my son choked her and she had to have her teeth fixed. When she was asked if she has been in contact with me about my grandson she said yes she has contacted me and that is not true either. Prosecution called the dogcatcher to testify about how he retrieved “Lucky” the dog and how much the dog weighed. My son told the investigator or officer that the dog was a pit bull and she weighed about eighty pounds. The dogcatcher said the dog weighted about thirty-five pounds or so and all he had to do was open the front door and whistled or called for her and she came right to him with no problems. He said he picked her up and placed her in his truck until they were done with whatever they were doing at that time. So my son was off on the dogs weight, who in the world knows how much something weighs by just looking at it? I do not.

The other rumor I want to squash is the hole in the wall in the bathroom that people started saying as well as prosecution that my son put Lanes head through and yet no hair, DNA, or blood sample was ever taken. My ex-husband can account for that hole being there before Lanes death because he helped remodel that bathroom.

The mattress Lane slept on was swabbed and negative blood found. Let us discuss the dog bed/baby mattress because I am truly sick and tired of hearing and reading about that. The mattress was initially my grandsons’ baby bed mattress. When Danielle left with another guy and disappeared off the face of the earth for six months or so he started using that for his dogs. Yes, one of the dogs was a female pit bull named Lucky and when I had been around her the few times she was always docile and friendly. Again, I trusted my son’s judgment to have that dog around my grandchildren. My son would not have allowed any dog big or little to bite any child. Go online and start googling images of dogs/family pets sleeping with children and see what you find. It is amazing how people are judged for their lifestyle just because it may not be the way we live. My son was bit by my oldest brothers dachshund when he was little, yes a dachshund. Big or small, any animal can be unpredictable. So back to the mattress, who was the actual parent here? Why would Kelly allow the baby to sleep there? Why would a nurturing, loving and caring mother allow her child to sleep on a mattress on the floor? Kelly was the mother and she was too busy caring about her needs, not baby Lane’s. Kelly was the one at home with him while my son was at work. We do not know what Kelly did or whom she may have had over there while my son was not there. Kelly knows!

Kelly shared Lane with Blake from one week to another and sometimes she would lie to him or his grandmother Lisa just so she would not have to get Lane. Kelly would say that she had to work and would not. What a wonderful mother! Kelly was inconvenienced by Lane in my opinion. I was sixteen when I had my son and I gave up everything when he came along. He was my life. I lived and breathed for him, he was always my FIRST priority. Lisa, Lanes grandmother, testified in one of the preliminary hearings that she was concerned about Kelly’s parenting skills and one of them being how she kept Lane not so clean.

Lisa even texted Kelly the day or so before he passed to see if he was okay and Kelly did not respond back to Lisa.

Blake testified that Kelly was a stay at home mom, but when he got home he took over the parenting and that Kelly started going to the bar with her friends when he got home. So this wonderful mother you just thought. The day or so before baby Lane died, my son knew that Lane was not acting like he felt good. This man that everyone has called a monster, told Kelly to take him to work, take his car and take Lane to the doctor to get him checked out. Kelly did not! Why wouldn’t she take him to the doctor? Was she scared and already worried about some of the bruising or abrasions on Lane? I personally do believe she knew something had happened and she was going to ride it out and hope that he would be okay and she did not want to get questioned. My son told me that he never changed Lanes diaper or looked under his clothes because he was uncomfortable doing that since Lane was not his child. Some of you think that is bad, but is it really? It is an uncomfortable feeling when the child is not yours and if you had to bathe or change a diaper. Remember son and Kelly had only dated for a few months. If son ever noticed anything as far as markings go he would ask Kelly what they were from and she would give some random excuse.

Many people have accused and pointed out how my son was a monster and this is why I am writing this letter. Prosecution stated that poor baby Lane’s last days he was living in a “house of horror.” Maybe because of his mother, surely not my son. My son made terrible choices in life, but harming an innocent child is not one of them. I stand by my son one hundred percent.

Let me set this straight too. Son would put Lane in time out which should not have been his duty to do that, but Kelly would let Lane sit there and throw tantrums. Lane apparently would continually hit his head during these fits. Kelly wanted son to be the disciplinary so son would put him in time out in a red folding camping chair in the bathroom. Yes, the bathroom and the door would not latch either because it did not have a door knob so you could see right through it. My son would put Lane in the chair and when his time out was over do you know what my son would do? He would pick Lane up and take him to get a Popsicle or sherbet to reward him. Why would this “monster” get that baby a treat if he did not care about or feel bad about putting him into time out? Alicia testified that she was concerned about Kelley’s’ parenting skills and testified that during the end of the trial as well as her concern for Kelly’s weight loss due to meth use. Kelly’s mom wants to say that Kelly lost weight by walking to work. Really? Denial.

I know the ones of you especially you so called “Christians” that during jury selection wanted to sit on the jury so you get make sure he got guilty. I know who you are and you will be the one that will answer that one day. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Article 11, states: “Everyone charged with a penal offense has the right to be presumed innocent until proved guilty according to law in a public trial. Days before the trial the other family started posting my sons picture with GUILTY on it as well calling him names.

I will be a bigger person and will not do the same public trashing when Kelly’s trial starts as her and the other family has done. After the trial when KSWO did an interview with Robert and at the end of the story they said they notified the Miller family and they declined comment. That NEVER happened! Last, but not least. Do you know that women are three times are more likely than men to kill someone they love?

Bobbie Miller