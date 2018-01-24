Who do you cheer for?

The Chamber’s Annual Installation Banquet is coming up Feb. 1. This is the time of year when we install our new board members, name our Volunteer of the Year as well as the Most Useful Citizens. It’s a very exciting night!

This will be the third year for installing five new board members for a three year term. Each year five members come on to the board while five members go off of the board. The five that are going off the board are the last of the “old timers” as I call them. They were on the board when there were no limits and served for quite some time. We will definitely be saying Thank You to them for their service to the Chamber and the Frederick community. There are a couple of reasons for this new system and one of them is retention. You might be more likely to serve/volunteer on the board if you know that it’s for a three year term and not forever. It also allows for fresh ideas to come through and to share the work of the community. So far it is working really well, I think.

This is also the evening in which Ryan Ade will take over as President of the Chamber and John Amyx will serve as President-Elect. I am very confident in the leadership and sense of community these two men bring to our Executive Board. Ben Crawford will get to retire to Past President status after a two year stint as President.

With all that being said, I hope to see each and every one of you there. Whether you are on or have ever been on the Board, a member of the Chamber, a business owner or individual — consider this your personal invitation to the Chamber of Commerce banquet. We want you there! This is a great opportunity to find out about all of the things the Chamber has worked on throughout the year that you may not have known about as well as those things we plan to work on in the upcoming year. It’s also a great time to visit with other members of the community and do a little networking.

Oh and there’s food! Map Dot Cafe will be catering the event so I guarantee the food will be great. For $20 a person or the tickets included with your sponsorship you get a great meal, great fellowship and great opportunities at the silent auction.

The banquet begins at 7 p.m. in the Great Plains Technology Center Loyd Benson Seminar Center, we pack a whole lot into a very reasonable amount of time. Now there’s a chance of having a Jr. High basketball game that night but I promise, your children will survive if you miss just that one game. My kiddo is on that team and she understands about community responsibility but also knows that I will be cheering her and her team on from Frederick if need be. See you Feb. 1!

Don’t forget: Be Kind. Be Heard. Be Local.

Felisha Crawford, Executive Director