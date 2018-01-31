Who’s ready for spring?

Anyone else ready for spring? I hate the heat that comes with summer, but I would gladly take that over the constant up and down weather patterns. Either stay cold, or stay warm. I only like cold weather for like a week, and only if it snows. Otherwise, the north can keep their cold air.

I love spring because everything is new. Flowers and trees start blooming, animals — and husbands — come out of hibernation. We can shoo them out of the house and send them off to the lake for some fishing time and if you’re lucky they’ll take the kids too. Spring is definitely one of my favorite seasons.

I think my favorite thing about spring is finally getting to open the windows. My husband and kids enjoy living like vampires but I do not. I need the fresh air and sunlight. It makes me feel happy to have fresh air blowing through the house. I could do without the dust blowing in with it, but it’s Oklahoma. What can ya do?

Everything is better in the spring. Even the rain. Rain is definitely no fun in the winter when it’s cold. But warm spring rain is the best. And I hope there will be plenty of it this spring! Another thing I love about spring is that I can take more photos without my fingers freezing off. Even though winter does have it’s own kind of beauty, it’s really hard to go out and document it. The intention is always there, but then I open the door and an arctic blast forces me back inside.

This spring I intend to enjoy as much of it as possible before the heat of summer crashes down upon us. Hopefully that will mean at least one camping trip and several lake trips for cookouts.

Here’s hoping the groundhog sees his shadow — or doesn’t — I’ve never really been sure which one meant a shorter winter, but that’s the one I’m hoping for.