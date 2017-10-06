What is the 500 Club?

If you haven’t been through town and noticed the flowers, vines and fall décor then please, drive down Main Street to admire it all. At the intersection of Main Street and Grand Ave. are wooden planters filled with flowers, potato vine and other colorful vegetation; now there are hay bales, pumpkins and gourds to celebrate the season. There is also some fall décor on the northeast corner of the Courthouse and I’m sure this is all just the beginning as many other businesses begin to put out decorations for fall or Halloween.

One of the ways many of these decorations and improvements to downtown happen is through the 500 Club of the Chamber and its supporters. Remember all those painted windows downtown last Christmas? 500 Club. The up lighting in the tree planters throughout the year…500 Club. Those paint grants for buildings a few years back…500 Club. Those are just a few of the improvements funded through the 500 Club and its donors and there are more to come.

So let me tell you about the 500 Club. The 500 Club committee’s purpose is to fund projects that promote or enhance Frederick. Citizens of Frederick are welcome to join the 500 Club by donating $5 a month to the 500 Club fund, or by giving $60 annually. Some of our donors have $5 automatically withdrawn from the checking or savings at the beginning of the month while others write a check once a year for $60. Why is it call the 500 Club you’re thinking? 500 pennies is $5 hence the monthly withdrawal option, someone was really creative!

We currently have 39 people and businesses signed up as well as a couple of generous donors throughout the year. I’d like to take a moment to thank them all, because of their generous donations we can have these helpful and fun things to spruce up Frederick.

Thanks to: Jim and Kindra Ard, Brad and Kerry Benson, Randy and Jill Biggs, Mark and Judy Bobo, Box, Inc. David and Jerri Boyd, Tony and Karen Caldwell, Cacy Caldwell, Tommy and Brenda Challacombe, Bob and Ann Collins, Bill and Carol Crawford, Ben Crawford, Valarie Frederickson, Dana Greer, Danny and Linda Haston, Delores Haynie, Carol Hefner, Greg and Wendy Howard, Jackson Funeral Home, J. Frank and Kerri Jacobs, Andy and Jeana James, Robert and Lana Johnston, Sue Ann Kauffman, Joe Ed and JoAnn Kinder, Marty and Sandi Martin, Pat and Nancy McAlister, Jeff and Dana Patterson, Willie Perkins, Glenn and Kay Redeker, Homer Ryan, Van der Laan Dairy, Watha Shanks, Gary and Julie Tyler, Robert Waldrop, Don and Ruby Walker, Ray and Virginia Walker, Rodger Wirt, Eddie and Julane Whitworth and Joe Wynn.

Is this something you’d like to be a part of? If so, please give me a call at 580-335-2126 or send an email to frederickcc@pldi.net and I’ll get the information to you. This is a small way to make a big impact in our community.

Maybe you are a former Frederick resident looking for a way to give back then we’d love to have you!

Don’t forget: Be Kind. Be Heard. Be Local.

Felisha Crawford, Executive Director

Reach Felisha Crawford at frederickcc@pldi.net or 580-335-2126.

