I just don’t know if a person can say thank you enough. I bet I have said thank you a million times over the past few weeks while planning and being at the Cotton Festival & Chili Cook Off. Thank you to those who help plan, those who work, those who entered and those who attended. It takes an army of people to put together events like this one and I often find a lot of familiar faces in that process. Saying thank you to all these folks is something I just don’t think I can say enough.

So yes, I’m going to be brave and attempt to list all those people that had a specific job to do last Saturday or leading up to it. Each thing these people did helped to ensure that our festival was a success and everyone who attended enjoyed their time.

Our planning committee is where I will start, Thank You to Michelle Green, Shane Kendrix, Tiffany Bagwell, Kent Smith and Ben Crawford. Then there is the Trade Day & Downtown Market crew who take a load off of my shoulders by handling that whole section of the Courthouse lawn… Thank you to Jay & Katherine Sharp and their children work so hard to bring us good food and good vendors. Without Gilbert Nuncio and Gwenna Prescott delivering folks to Tillman Producers Gin, Brandon Winters and Brandon Varner couldn’t show them the ins and outs of the gin. The Van der Laan family always makes sure we have a pretty little dairy cow to help declare our winner in Cow Patty Bingo and Sweet Caroline did her job well this year. Of course I have to thank all of our chili cook off teams, we’d be awfully hungry if it weren’t for them! So thank you to the Frederick Fire Department (Champs & People’s Choice Award winners), BancFirst (1st Runner Up), 2nd Wind Chili (2nd Runner Up), 183 Flat Country Store, Denver Olsen, First Baptist Church, Kole & Kinzer Barnett, Maria Olivas and SW Ag Services. Thank you also to those four folks who judged our contest, I’ll let you remain anonymous!

Now to all those who helped make our Little Miss Cotton Boll and Maid of Cotton pageants happen. Tiffany Bagwell makes my life easier, period and I am so thankful for that. All those precious little girls and their parents as well as support system make it worth the work each and every year. This is my second year at the Chamber but my 5th year helping with the pageant, I enjoy it so much. Cacy Caldwell and Amie Jensen took on the task of getting all the numbers straight in a hurry and Vinson Orr saved us by running the sound system. He is like my guardian angel, always there when I need help. Add in some donations from Bagwell Crop Insurance, Box Inc, Pinky’s Flowers & Gifts and Tillman Producers Coop with some love from our emcee Miss Frederick Logan Coleman and you had one heck of a show.

Remember all those tables and chairs we used? You can thank Gary Tyler at the Great Plains Technology Center and the Tillman County Historical Society for those. Gam Arumagum and crew with the City of Frederick made sure we had trash cans and traffic cones to keep things orderly on the Courthouse lawn that the County Commissioners allow us to use. Thanks to all of those guys for chipping in.

Lastly, I’d like to say another thank you to Ryan Ade, John Amyx, James Heap, Shannon Vanderburgh, Eddie Whitworth, Cacy Caldwell, Ben Crawford and Delia Crawford for helping keep things straight Saturday in the money and supplies department. They manned the Chamber booth and did their very best to keep things rolling along smoothly. Saturday was a group effort of epic proportions and I’m proud to say this is something the Frederick Chamber of Commerce does well.

We ended our evening at the 2nd Annual Big Pasture Classic Ranch Rodeo which was a resounding success. So hat’s off and thank you to Ethan Treadwell and the Tri-County Cattleman’s Association… you all did an amazing job of putting together a great event.

Don’t forget: Be Kind. Be Heard. Be Local.

Felisha Crawford, Executive Director

Reach Felisha Crawford at frederickcc@pldi.net or 580-335-2126.

http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_ChamberMug-RGB.jpeg

Reach Felisha Crawford at frederickcc@pldi.net or 580-335-2126.

Reach Felisha Crawford at frederickcc@pldi.net or 580-335-2126.