Frederick Cross Country competes

Walters cross country meet was held at Sultan Park on Sept. 19.

High school girls ran two miles. Those that competed were Yuki Zheng, Savannah Peevyhouse, Trinity Nolan, McKinley Blacklock, Brianna Weber, Azlee Clark and Estella Reyes.

The men ran three miles and those that competed were Josh Lewis, Omar Gaytan, Brayden Hill, Sam Lewis and Juan Saldana.

The middle school boys ran two miles and those who earned medals were Jake Schreiner and Hunter Ney. Other middle school team members are James Norris, Christian Akin and Kavon Daniels.

The middle school girls ran 1.25 miles and Daisy Dempsey medaled. Other team members are Larkin Peevyhouse, Jolee Mcintyre and Ariel Collom. Sixth grade girls and boys ran one mile and brought home 10 medals.

Those who earned medals were Xavier Randal, Zack Tyler, Tenley Mefford, Karis Hendricks, Reagan Hill, Zeke Peevyhouse, Taylor Willman, Alyssa Worthington, Gabby Castaneda and Heaven Hernandez. Other members of the sixth grade team are Case Waldroop, Evan Gonzales, Sydney Martin, Lillie Reyes and Amery Newton.

Frederick Cross Country were scheduled to compete in Velma on Sept. 26 but they were rained out.

