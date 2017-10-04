Local students selected for All-Conference game

Area fast-pitch coaches recently met to select all-conference players. Porsha Rodriguez (shortstop), Madeline McIntyre (third-base) and Caleigh Middick (first-base) were chosen from Frederick. The All-Conference game was scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 1 in Apache. The coaches for Lady Bomber fast-pitch softball are Kenny Edwards and Tony Clendening.

