Hobart defeats Frederick in second half

The Frederick Bombers traveled north to take on their nemesis, the Hobart Bearcats, Friday night in Bill Dalke Stadium.

The Bombers played the field position game as they both had to punt the first few series. The Bearcats drew first blood as they punched the ball into the end-zone from the 1-yard line, taking a 7-0 lead over the Bombers.

The Bombers answered back on the following series and drove the length of the field on a pass by RB Christian Reyes to WR Darrius Randle, that got the Bombers down inside the 10-yard line. Then QB Travis Ibarra found TE Ryder Ramirez for the lone touchdown for the Frederick Bombers.

The scoring wasn’t through with the Bombers in the half as K Ethan Flores hit a 45 yard field goal with no time left on the clock in the first half. The Bombers took the momentum and the 10-7 lead with them into the locker room for half-time. Unfortunately, the Bombers left it in the locker room as well.

The Bearcats came out of the locker room and scored on their next four possessions, quickly bringing the score to Bearcats 34 and the Bombers 10.

The Final of the game was Bearcats 41 and the Bombers 10 as the Bombers lost their third straight district game, and the chances of play-offs continues to shrink.

The Bombers will have a two game home stand as they take on the Walters Blue Devils on Friday night and the Dibble Demons come to town the following week for senior night.

Reach Fabian Reyes at freyes71@gmail.com

By Fabian Reyes

